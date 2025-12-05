Christmas season marked with Santa, but Christmas events continue on through the season

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Santa brings it for the Christmas season, starting tonight (5 p.m.) in downtown Nelson.

Christmas season begins today in downtown Nelson.

Today, Santa Claus will make his magical ride on a firetruck down Baker Street and light the Christmas tree, handing out candy canes to kids of all ages.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends around 7 p.m. (when downtown stores will close).

This weekend

Saturday, Dec. 6

Evergreen - Make it and take it @ Nelson United Church

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Evergreen event is where all the work is done to collect all the greens and materials and people attending have all of the fun making your own wreath, door swag or centrepiece. All materials are supplied. Cost is by donation.

The Nightmare before Stripmas @ The Royal

8-11 p.m.

Nelson’s ninth annual Christmas cabaret is back with a wicked twist.

Step into Halloween Town as The Nightmare Before Stripmas is unwrapped, “a dazzling, devilish burlesque celebration where spooky meets sparkly under the mistletoe.”

“Join in for a night of sultry spirits, glittering ghouls, and holiday magic turned deliciously dark. Expect spine-tingling striptease, hauntingly beautiful performances, and enough festive mischief to make Jack and Sally blush.”

Sunday, Dec. 7

KidsCAN Sparkle @ Taghum Hall

1-4 p.m.

KidsCAN Sparkle offers kids eight to 12 years old a fun afternoon baking, and crafting a beautiful box you put your baking in. All materials are provided, plus they will take a break and have a snack mid-way. Get your sparkle on.

Artisan and Vintage Christmas Market @ Nelson Legion

3-7 p.m.

Discover something unique at the Artisan and Vintage Christmas Market.

It’s an afternoon of treasures, treats, and good times. Browse hand-crafted goods, vintage finds, and one-of-a-kind creations from talented local makers.

While you shop, enjoy cheap drink specials at the bar, take advantage of free pool, and soak up the welcoming atmosphere of the Legion.

Entry is free. Aged 19+ only.

Always going on, downtown …

Late night Christmas shopping will take place Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

With the Christmas retail season now here, it’s a good time to reflect on the importance of supporting the Nelson (and district) business community by shopping locally, said Tom Thomson, the executive director of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce.

“The continued threats of U.S. imposed tariffs hanging over our economy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, local stores and restaurants await local shoppers and diners to grace the greater Nelson bricks-and-mortar locations,” he said.

With the abundance of shopping options available these days, from internet shopping to urban centre excursions, the reasons for shopping locally can sometimes be forgotten, he explained.

“But the fact is, keeping money circulating in our community is an important consumer decision and one that needs to be ‘top of mind’ year-round,” Thomson said.

Check out Nelson’s local shops and restaurants. He said local businesses offer a great selection with competitive pricing and quality that’s second-to-none, local experts with product knowledge you won’t find online, plus home-grown customer service.

In addition to the vital economy, there are other benefits to shopping locally. Most business owners:

live here and have a vested interest in the overall well-being of our community;

donate to local charities, sports teams, non-profit groups and housing initiatives; and

volunteer and actively contribute to “getting things done.”

Friday, Dec. 12

Whitewater 2025/2026 opening day @ Whitewater Mountain Resort

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Raven, Silver King and Summit chairs will be spinning along with the Hummer Handle Tow on opening day at Whitewater Resort.

Plus, Fresh Tacks Café, Coal Oil Johnny’s, Freshies Coffee Bar, Fresh Tracks Café Express, and the Hummingbird Lodge Café will be serving up classic Whitewater treats to get the season off to the best possible start.

The Glory chair and Glory Lodge will open on Dec. 12.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Nelson Choral Singers present Handel Messiah @ Capitol Theatre

7-9 p.m.

Even after almost 300 years, George Frideric Handel’s grand oratorio is a big draw. It’s in English, it’s theatrical, the melodies are beautiful, and for many it’s a holiday tradition.

The Nelson Choral Singers performed the Messiah in 2009 and 2015, and are bringing it back again. It’s an ambitious undertaking, requiring a small orchestra, a big choir, four soloists, a gutsy music director, and a community with the breadth of musical talent and the capacity to pull it off.

The performances will be directed by Kathleen Neudorf. Concertmaster Martine DenBock has recruited some of the area’s finest classical musicians for the chamber orchestra.

The four soloists all have a Kootenay connection: soprano Noémi Kiss, alto Katarzyna Sadej, tenor Justin Swanson, and Nelson’s Kosmo Sammartino singing the bass solo part. And the choir — 80 plus singers on stage.

Two concerts: Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and an afternoon performance on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each ($15 for children 12 and under).

Sunday, Dec. 14

Harrop Christmas Market @ Harrop Hall

10 a.m. -3 p.m.

Prepare to enjoy a wonderful selection of vendors crafts and creations along with delicious soup, chili and baking from the kitchen.

Monday, Dec. 15

Winter’s Night @ Capitol Theatre

6 -7 p.m.

Join directors Malaika Horswill and Allison Girvan and their choirs, Corazón and Lalin, for an evening that celebrates the power of community.

These performances offer music to lift your spirit and renew your sense of connection in this reflective season. Solstice Vocal Ensemble will be special guests for the performance.

Fifth annual Santa Bicycle Ride @ Selkirk College Silver King campus

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dust off your Santa suit or holiday outfit (Santa, reindeer, snowman – be creative) and put Christmas lights on your bike for the annual Santa Bicycle Ride.

Join the bicycle bus to Lakeside Park at any stop on our route. We’re headed to the Holiday Train to see the Barenaked Ladies.

CPKC Holiday Train with The Barenaked Ladies @ Lakeside Park

6:30-7 p.m.

2025 Holiday Train; in its 27th year of spreading cheer while collecting food and raising money for food insecurity.

Over the course of 35 years, the beloved quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as If I Had $1,000,000, One Week, Pinch Me and The Big Bang Theory theme.

Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, Barenaked Ladies has hosted a cruise, had their own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor and participated in the first-ever space-to-earth musical collaboration with astronaut Chris Hadfield.

To date, Barenaked Ladies has amassed eight JUNO Awards and garnered two GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Out of the Ordinary – Holiday Makers Market @ Eagles Hall

12-6 p.m.

A shopping and social event right on Baker Street the weekend before Christmas, with local makers, bakers, crafters and resellers. Thirty unique vendors.

The event continues Sunday, Dec. 21 12-6 p.m. (some vendors different from the day before).

BC/DC Christmas Crank off @ The Spiritbar

8-11:30 p.m.

The Christmas Crank Off has been a tradition for 19 years now.

The Metre Maids (Beatles tribute) will be opening things up so be sure to check them out.

There are tribute bands, and then there’s BCDC. They were born of bush party ashes in the summer of 1999. Some 1200 unexpected gigs later, Canada’s BC/DC has systematically redefined the concept of a tribute band, garnering iconic status amongst diehard fans, agents, and venues from Vancouver to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The band takes a comedic approach, claiming the tunes as their own. Adding to the schtick, the band members all go by comic aliases — lead singer Brendan Raftery’s Brian “Bon” Johnscottson paying respects to both AC/DC’s famous frontmen.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Santa at Whitewater @ Whitewater Mountain Resort

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In preparation for his busiest night of the year, Santa always carves out time to hit the slopes at Whitewater on Dec. 24.

You’ll find Santa stationed by the Skier Services building throughout the day, chatting with guests and spreading smiles. Of course, he’ll also be out on the hill, showing off his turns.