Avalanche risk conditions expected to increase with weekend snowfall

Photo: Avalanche Canada, Gab.Bouvet Quick lap above Lost Lake Cabin. Probed between 85 and 95 cm at about 1,900 m. 20 cm of light powder topped with surface hoar on top of a supportive crust made for a few fun turns before getting to thick alders. Many open creeks on the way up to the cabin.

Although no new avalanches have been reported to Avalanche Canada (AC), a dump of snow this weekend could add some risk to those heading out into the backcountry.

Expect avalanche hazard to rise with forecast flurries and wind, the national avalanche forecaster stated on Friday morning.

“Check for loaded pockets around ridge lines and assess steep slopes for dense or stiff snow before committing,” it warned backcountry skiers.

However, a limited number of field observations have shrouded the backcountry picture with a veil of uncertainty and low confidence in the condition of the snow in the region, according to AC.

Total snowpack depths for the West Kootenay region are roughly, on average, between 80 to 120 centimetres, tapering quickly at lower elevations.

“In many areas, especially below tree line, there is not enough snow to smooth out surface roughness or reach the threshold needed for avalanches,” the AC report read.

At tree line and above, eight to 12 cm of new snow sits on top of faceted snow — larger, angular grains — or surface hoar (feathery-shaped frost crystals that grow upward from the snow surface).

The upper snowpack is mixed: wind-affected in open areas and softer in sheltered spots, all sitting on the mid-November crust buried 30–50 cm deep.

“Lower in the snowpack, there are several crusts, and in some areas a weak, sugary facets can be found near the ground,” the AC report for the West Kootenay stated.

Three terrain and travel tips

Recent wind has varied in direction, so watch for wind slabs on all aspects;

Avoid steep, rocky, and wind-affected areas where triggering slabs is more likely; and

Be cautious of buried obstacles, especially below tree line.

Weekend mountain weather

Friday

Cloudy.

Five to 15 centimetres of snow at tree line.

Wind is 20-40 km/h west ridge top.

Tree line temperature: -6 °C.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy.

Five to 10 cm of snow expected.

Wind is 15-30 km/h southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature: -8 °C.

Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds.

Five cm of snow expected.

Wind is 10-20 km/h west ridge top.

Tree line temperature -5 °C.

More details can be found in the Mountain Weather Forecast.