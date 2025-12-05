Snow stations averaging 72 per cent of average snowpack for West Kootenay

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre Snowpack percentages across southern B.C.

The West Kootenay region is lagging behind in its snowpack, according to the first B.C. River Forecast Centre’s snow conditions commentary.

The biweekly commentary of snow conditions — based on readings from regional automated snow weather stations — was published Dec. 2, with the West Kootenay only at 72 per cent of its average snowpack for this time of the year.

There are seven West Kootenay automated snow weather stations (ASWS), including BC Hydro’s East Creek, Duncan Lake Dam 2, St. Leon Creek and Barnes Creek.

The Ministry of Environment operates three others, including Farron, Gray Creek Upper and Redfish Creek, close to Nelson.

Data was first recorded for 2025/2026 winter on Nov. 1 and registered 121 per cent across the seven stations, with Duncan Lake Dam the highest at 167 per cent. That rose to 200 per cent by Nov. 8 and the regional average increased to 125 per cent.

Over the next three weeks it began to drop — from 94 per cent to 74 per cent — with Duncan Dam sliding to 23 per cent of normal. The Redfish station was registering 77 per cent on Dec. 1.

Snowpack development across the region got off to a solid start in October, with early-season accumulations generally running slightly above normal. Through mid-November, snowpack growth tracked close to seasonal expectations before a period of dry, stable weather tempered further accumulation in late November.

“Looking ahead, a more active storm pattern is anticipated over the next seven days, supporting renewed mountain snowfall,” the report predicted.

The provincial average across all ASWS sites is 79 per cent of the period-of-record median for Dec. 1, while in 2024 it was 114 per cent.

“By Dec. 1, on average, approximately one-quarter of the seasonal snowpack has typically accumulated,” the provincial service stated.

Although the provincial average is slightly below normal, regional variability is substantial, with the lowest basin averages occurring in the Lower Fraser (31 per cent), Vancouver Island (34 per cent) and the South Coast (42 per cent). The highest averages are observed in the Liard (124 per cent), Lower Thompson (123 per cent), Boundary (121 per cent) and Nechako (115 per cent) regions.