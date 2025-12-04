New fund launched by co-ops in Kootenay region to help grow co-ops

Photo: File The Membership Dues Support Fund is designed to help emerging co-operatives and those experiencing financial hardship remain connected to the provincial and regional co-operative network.

Emerging co-operative organizations will now get a helping hand from one of the most established co-operatives in the area.

The Nelson and District Credit Union (NDCU) — celebrating its 75th anniversary this year — the B.C. Co-operative Association (BCCA) and the Upper Columbia Co-op Council (UCCC) are partnering on the launch of the Membership Dues Support Fund.

The fund is designed to help emerging co-operatives and those experiencing financial hardship remain connected to the provincial and regional co-operative network.

As part of the celebration of NDCU’s 75th anniversary, the fund is “a shared commitment to strengthening the co-operative ecosystem and supporting the long-term resilience of co-operatives” across the Kootenay region, said Tom Atkins, senior manager – member experience at NDCU.

By removing financial barriers to BCCA and UCCC membership, the initiative helps co-ops access the learning, advocacy and peer support that are needed during early-stage development or times of financial strain, he said.

“As we celebrate 75 years of serving our communities, we wanted this milestone to reflect our deep commitment to co-operative values,” said Atkins. “Co-operatives play a powerful role in building resilient local economies. By supporting emerging and financially strained co-ops, we’re strengthening the fabric of our region and helping ensure these important organizations have the support they need to thrive.”

The idea for the fund emerged during the 2025 B.C. Co-op Tour stop in Nelson, where local co-operatives shared stories of both opportunity and challenge. The resulting collaboration brings together NDCU’s community leadership, UCCC’s regional knowledge, and BCCA’s provincial mandate to support the sector.

“This initiative embodies the true spirit of co-operation among co-operatives,” said Tara Chernoff, executive director of BCCA.

The Membership Dues Support Fund will be administered by BCCA with support from UCCC and is intended to serve as a blueprint for similar regional initiatives across the province.