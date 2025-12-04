Nelson News

Crosswalk collision sends one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons A pedestrian was sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while they were crossing the street last week.

A hit did not turn into a run for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk last week, the Nelson police reported.

On Nov. 27, Emergency Health Services (EHS) contacted the Nelson Police Department (NPD) to report that a pedestrian had been struck while using a crosswalk.

EHS and KERPA were already on scene when Nelson police officers arrived. Police spoke with the driver involved, who reported they had been travelling approximately 30 kilometres per hour when the pedestrian suddenly stepped onto the crosswalk in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was hit by the right side of the vehicle’s front bumper, causing minor damage to the headlight area. The driver stopped immediately and remained on scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Police are reminding both drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution at crosswalks, especially during periods of reduced visibility such as early mornings, evenings, or poor weather conditions,” said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux.

Drivers should slow down and be prepared to stop, and pedestrians should ensure vehicles have fully stopped before entering the roadway, she said.

“Crosswalk collisions can happen in seconds,” said Taburiaux. “We’re asking both drivers and pedestrians to slow down, make eye contact, and take an extra moment before proceeding.”