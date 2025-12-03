Nelson News

Man in police custody in hospital goes into ‘medical distress,’ investigation pending

Update on IIO investigation

Photo: File A man in police custody went into medical distress at hospital after he was was removed from NPD cells complaining of medical discomfort.

The Independence Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified after a male under police arrest went into medical distress at Kootenay Lake Hospital.

On Nov. 27, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Nelson Police Department officers arrested a male individual.

“This arrest occurred without incident, and no physical force was used against the individual, who was transported to the Nelson Police Department and lodged in cells, pending further investigation and release,” said NPD chief constable Donovan Fisher in a statement this morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., the male advised of medical discomfort and B.C. Emergency Health Services (EHS) was called to examine him and transport him to hospital for further observation.

“There was no incident in cells, or injury suffered by the individual,” said Fisher.

Once at the hospital, the individual’s condition worsened, and he went into medical distress. Out of an abundance of caution, Fisher explained, NPD notified the Independent Investigations Office of the matter.

“The initial reason for the arrest is still under investigation, and further details will be released if the investigation results in charges against the individual,” Fisher concluded.