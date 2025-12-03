Nelson News

Christmas season marked this Friday with Santa, tree lighting and shopping local

Shop local with Santa

Photo: File Santa Claus will make an appearance in downtown Nelson this Friday (6 p.m.), and the Christmas tree lighting will also take place.

The Christmas season does not begin in Nelson until Santa Claus rides down Baker Street on a firetruck.

And this Friday he will make that journey and light the Christmas tree, handing out candy canes to kids of all ages.

With the Christmas retail season now here, it’s a good time to reflect on the importance of supporting the Nelson (and district) business community by shopping locally, said Tom Thomson, the executive director of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce.

“The continued threats of U.S. imposed tariffs hanging over our economy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, local stores and restaurants await local shoppers and diners to grace the greater Nelson bricks-and-mortar locations,” he said.

With the abundance of shopping options available these days, from internet shopping to urban centre excursions, the reasons for shopping locally can sometimes be forgotten, he explained.

“But the fact is, keeping money circulating in our community is an important consumer decision and one that needs to be ‘top of mind’ year-round,” Thomson said.

Dollars flowing out of the local economy due to Amazon and out-of-market spending is in the millions of dollars.

“Those dollars would be put to much better use keeping our own economy vibrant and sustainable,” Thomson pointed out. “Local shops, restaurants, and services create jobs that keep the economy stable, and the property taxes, sales taxes and payroll taxes help support the services we have come to expect and what many deem ‘essential' to our community.”

It takes a tremendous amount of energy to navigate today’s retail challenges, he said. Add in locals shopping outside the area, or those that never leave the comfort of their own home and spend hundreds of dollars with a click of the mouse on their computer.

“In some ways … (people) are just trying to get the best deal, find a greater selection and keep the costs lower for you and your family, but at what cost to your community?” Thomson asked.

Check out Nelson’s local shops and restaurants. He said local businesses offer a great selection with competitive pricing and quality that’s second-to-none, local experts with product knowledge you won’t find online, plus home-grown customer service.

In addition to the vital economy, there are other benefits to shopping locally. Most business owners:

live here and have a vested interest in the overall well-being of our community;

donate to local charities, sports teams, non-profit groups and housing initiatives; and

volunteer and actively contribute to “getting things done.”

Late night shopping will take place Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.