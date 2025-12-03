Nelson News

Potential changes to Kootenay Lake Order of Approval to be discussed

Info gathering session

Photo: File The International Kootenay Lake board of control will be hosting an information gathering session Thursday night in Nelson (6 p.m.) at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.

The goal of modernizing an 87-year-old agreement begins Thursday night as the International Kootenay Lake board of control hosts an information gathering session in Nelson.

As a result, changes could be coming to the way Corra Linn Dam is regulated at the outlet of Kootenay Lake, potentially “modernizing” management of the lake.

Information gathering sessions have been scheduled to put together information on potential changes to the way the dam operates, according to the International Kootenay Lake board of control.

In all there are three public information gathering sessions this month, including the Thursday in-person meeting in Nelson at the Prestige Lakeside Resort at 6 p.m. There is also a Dec. 9 virtual meeting from (6–8 p.m.) with advanced registering required (IKLBC Virtual Public Meeting Registration Link).

The regulation of Corra Linn Dam is overseen by the International Joint Commission’s (IJC) 1938 Order of Approval — between Canada and the United States — which stipulates the conditions for managing Kootenay Lake levels and outflows.

The board of control oversees that the dam operator, FortisBC, remains in compliance with the IJC’s order.

“The IJC has directed the board to review the 1938 order to consider ways of modernizing the management of Kootenay Lake,” said board in a statement.

The engagements will be undertaken over the coming months with the public, governments and interested parties in the United States and Canada to gather information on potential changes to the current order.

The sessions are expected to provide details of the planned review of the 1938 order, explain the current order and what could be modernized, and to receive input on issues to consider for a new order of approval.

People can also provide input to the board through a Contact form on the website.

Once engagement is complete in the Kootenay Lake basin, input will be assembled into a plan of study document “proposing the studies needed to inform a recommendation of potential changes to the 1938 order.”

This draft document will be shared for review in 2026.