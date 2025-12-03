Nelson News
Police respond to multiple shoplifting incidents in November
Multiple shoplifting reports
Photo: File
Nelson's police have received multiple reports of shoplifting in the last few weeks.
Tis the season to shoplift.
In November, the Nelson Police Department (NPD) responded to 10 reports of shoplifting at Nelson businesses ahead of the Christmas season.
And, as the holiday season approaches, police are reminding both businesses and shoppers to take proactive steps to reduce theft, said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux.
“Businesses can deter shoplifting by maintaining clear sight lines, keeping high-value merchandise near staff, and ensuring that security cameras are functioning properly,” she said.
Nelsonites are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour to store staff.
“If you witness a theft call police immediately,” said Taburiaux.
- The NPD contact is 250-354-3919.
