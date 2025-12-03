Nelson News

Book launch for author Brian d’Eon brings Shakespeare to Nelson

Shakespeare in Nelson

Photo: Submitted Local author Brian d’Eon dons a crown to play King Lear.

What happens when the world’s greatest playwright wakes up in Nelson’s Lakeside Park — 400 years late and with no memory?

Find out in Willing: A Shakespearean Romp, the hilarious and imaginative new novel by local author Brian d’Eon.

Willing: A Shakespearean Romp is Brian d’Eon’s fourth novel. Its publication represents, in many ways, the culmination of his writing career. In 1998, d’Eon’s stage play Willful Pursuits debuted at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. The play’s characters featured two barmaids, Shakespeare himself, and three of his drinking buddies.

A sequel to this play followed 10 years later. It seemed almost inevitable that Shakespeare would make an even more dramatic appearance in d’Eon’s fiction, as he does, in Willing.

The novel opens in the year 1613 as fire is consuming the bard’s beloved Globe Theatre. Shakespeare is presumed lost in the fire but, miraculously, he wakes up, flat on his back, on the grass in Nelson’s Lakeside Park. Only now, the year is 1999, and he is suffering from amnesia.

Shakespeare struggles to adapt to his new location and time, only gradually coming to understand his true identity. How should he proceed? In the end, he decides his only recourse is to become a screenwriter.