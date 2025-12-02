Nelson News

Police watchdog investigating medical incident in Nelson

Police watchdog to Nelson

Photo: Samantha Holomay FILE- Nelson Police Department.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the events that led to a man suffering through a medical event while being held in police cells.

According to a media release from the Independent Investigations Office, members of the Nelson Police Department said at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, a man was arrested on outstanding warrants and lodged in NPD cells.

At about 7 a.m. that same morning, the man requested medical assistance, and Emergency Health Services were called.

"The man was taken to a hospital for treatment," the report reads.

The condition of the man or the reason why he needed medical assistance were not offered in the brief release. The IIO said that it was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and is investigating.

Investigators will be considering whether there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and if there is a connection between the serious harm/death and officer or detention guard action or inaction.

"If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred," the IIO statement read.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred."

The IIO is asking that any witnesses that have not already provided a statement, or who have video footage of the incident, to please contact the IIO at our Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.