Nelson News

B.C. sued after dismissing environmental review request for proposed ski resort

Lawsuit over ski hill plan

Photo: Douglas Noblet/Wild Air Photography. Proponents of the proposed Zincton all-season resort say its approval would revitalize an area that has been economically dead for decades.

A B.C. government decision to allow a hybrid backcountry ski resort to proceed without an environmental certificate has been challenged in the province’s Supreme Court as “unreasonable.”

In July 2025, B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) determined the proposed all-season Zincton Resort—located in the Selkirk Mountains 15 kilometres northeast of New Denver—would not need to go through the environmental assessment process.

In his decision, EAO chief assessment officer Alex MacLennan, found the project could potentially negatively impact Indigenous nations and their Constitutional rights, but that B.C.’s Mountain Resorts Branch could properly handle the review process.

The Kootenay-based conservation group Wildsight and the Sinixt Confederacy had previously raised concerns with the EAO around the project’s cumulative impacts. They claimed more year-round use of the area could negatively impact several species and habitats, including seasonal effects on mountain goat, caribou, wolverine and grizzly bears.

On Friday, Wildsight filed a request for a judicial review of that decision in a Cranbrook, B.C., courthouse. The group seeks a court declaration that the Minister of Environment and Parks' refusal to carry out an environmental assessment was unreasonable and breached the duty of procedural fairness.

The group argues the proposed 5,500-hectare development would convert critical grizzly bear and wolverine habitat into lift-serviced runs, backcountry skiing and a nearby resort village.

A proposal for the all-season Zincton Resort would place it in the Selkirk Mountains between New Denver and Kaslo, B.C. Wildsight

Zincton Farms Limited, the Vernon-addressed company that is advancing the project and is named in Wildsight’s latest court action, describes the resort in a formal proposal as “the evolution of all-season recreation” in B.C. and Canada.

The proposal says the resort’s community services and amenities will be based on adjacent private lands and that “there will be little impact within the proposed tenure area.”

The resort, claims the company's proposal, “aims to help preserve and protect an important seasonal wildlife corridor” and remediate the historic Retallack Mining District that was “heavily exploited” starting in the late 1800s. ​

​Part of MacLennan’s reasoning to defer assessment of Zincton to the Mountain Resorts Branch was because the proposed resort would have fewer than 1,700 beds. That's below the 2,000-bed provincial threshold that requires all four-season resorts to undergo an environmental assessment.

Wildsight executive director Robyn Duncan said in a statement that the number of beds a resort has is a “ludicrous” factor when compared to the development's overall footprint and its potential to impact land, water and wildlife.

“That the government would deem a project of this size not large enough or consequential enough on its own is shocking,” said Duncan, “but given the demonstrated impacts to wildlife, water and Indigenous rights, it’s incomprehensible.”

The all-season Zincton Resort proposes to combine lifts with backcountry skiing and hiking experiences. | Zincton Farms Ltd.

​A 2023 report from the Ktunaxa Nation on the impacts of recreational developments concluded the Zincton Resort's cumulative effects would result in high hazard to the environment.

Another Ktunaxa-led study published in September 2025 found existing land use practices, combined with effects from proposed recreational developments like Zincton, would “substantially negatively impact” the habitat and connectivity of two key species: ʔaȼ̓pu (wolverine) and kɬawɬa (grizzly bear).

BIV reached out to the Ministry of Environment and Parks for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Zincton Farms and the ministry have yet to file a response to the request for judicial review. None of the claims have been tested in court.