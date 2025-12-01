Nelson News

Leafs fall just short in overtime loss at home to Nitehawks Saturday

Leafs drop seventh in a row

Photo: Timothy Schafer Jacob Armstrong made 20 saves in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday night in Nelson.

The Nelson Leafs came close to ending their six-game losing skid at home on Saturday night but the slippery slope now sits at seven with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Leafs opened the scoring in front of 755 fans at the Nelson and District Community Complex, with Leafs captain and leading scorer Quinn Ramsay scoring his 10th of the season off a Sebastien Conne-Correnti pass six seconds into the second period.

Michiel Leenders replied for the Nitehawks 1:23 later to tie the game, but Brad Boyarski scored his third of the season — off of a Devon Barclay pass — to put the Leafs back into the lead.

But the Nitehawks scored two more to close the period with a 3-2 lead — including Leenders second of the game on the power play — to set up the Leafs battle back in the third period.

Ramsay scored his 11th goal of the season 2:45 into the third period to tie the game — with assists to Ryan Williamson and Julian Laqua — which is how it ended in regulation.

Brady Walker (11) scored for the Nitehawks 1:28 into the overtime period to win the game.

November was a tough month for the Leafs, losing all six games it engaged in, dropping the club into fourth place in the Neil Murdoch Division with a record of 6-10-2 — three points behind the Castlegar Rebels — and are now 19th in the 21-team junior ‘A’ league.