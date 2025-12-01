Nelson News

City-owned utility keeps open lines until Dec. 15 on pest management plan

Pest management meeting

Photo: Nelson Hydro website screenshot Nelson Hydro is accepting input on its pest management plan until Dec. 15.

Nelson’s hydro-electric utility is now listening after a pest management program announcement caused a stir in the region, prompting a public meeting and an online petition.

On Nov. 25 at the North Shore Hall, Nelson Hydro hosted around 30 people — with more online — as the utility clarified its pest management plan and consultation with the community.

Nelson Hydro general manager Scott Spencer said, in a social media video released Nov. 26, that the evening contained good suggestions on how to make Nelson Hydro’s plan better.

“But we’d like to keep the conversation going,” he said, referring to the Let’s Talk link in place until Dec. 15.

After that date people can check Nelson Hydro’s social media pages to find updates on the management plan.

Concerns across the urban and rural region arose over Nelson Hydro’s plan to control vegetation underneath power lines with an online petition that gained 1,400 names. The petition called for “immediate cessation of pesticide, herbicide, and fungicide spraying on rights-of-way under power lines managed or contracted by Nelson Hydro and RDCK, due to public health, environmental, and legal risks.”

The petition claimed the public was not adequately informed, and there was only one scheduled public engagement session.

“Citizens deserve the right to participate in decisions that directly affect their health and environment,” the petition stated.

Spencer stated that vegetation management in the rights-of-way was primarily manual using mechanical removal, such as mowing, trimming and cutting.

“Nelson Hydro has never and has no plans for widespread application of pesticides in its rights-of-ways,” he said.

Nelson Hydro has only applied glysphosate twice within the last 10 years, both times at its locked, fenced facilities, Spencer said.

In its link, the company stated it “has a duty to manage invasive species. As of now, we have included the ability to potentially use pesticides as we have been advised that there is no better option. This situation is infrequent and work will always be done by licensed applicators with targeted application.”

An advertisement was publicized recently by Nelson Hydro that the city-owned utility had drafted pest management plans (PMP) to control pests within Nelson Hydro rights-of-ways, facilities and on power poles.

“If Nelson Hydro were to apply pesticides on private property, we’d get permission from the owner before doing so,” the Nelson Hydro Let’s Talk notice stated. “We expect landowners to manage their own vegetation on their private property that interferes with or contacts Nelson Hydro owned poles and lines.”

The pest management activities apply to Nelson, Blewett, Taghum, North Shore, Harrop, Procter, Balfour and Queens Bay.