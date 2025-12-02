Nelson News

Everest Conboy's mother, brother release book on childhood grief

‘My Brother is Still With Me’

Photo: Submitted Archer and Nicole with their new book in front of the family's memorial wall.

As the first anniversary of his passing approaches, Everest Conboy's mother, Nicole Ripley, and brother, Archer Conboy, are releasing a children's book on childhood grief.

My Brother is Still With Me shows how Archer, 5, is navigating his grief and keeping his brother's memory alive. Everest passed away in a traffic accident on Dec. 7, 2024. He was eight years old.

Nicole, a counsellor and owner of OK Clinical Therapy Group, helped Archer write his story when they were unable to find suitable books to support Archer in processing his grief.

“Through memories, rituals, and love that never fades, this story offers comfort and hope to families navigating grief — reminding children that the ones we love are always with us,” read the end notes for the 27-page, illustrated book. “A tender guide for parents, caregivers, and educators, helping children cherish and carry someone special in their hearts.”

The book is illustrated by Nathan Hayward, “whose understanding of sibling loss infuses the artwork with warmth and compassion.”

My Brother is Still With Me can be purchased on Amazon. All proceeds will go to the Everest Legacy Fund to support local children and families to access sport, art and counselling services.