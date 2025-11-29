Nelson News

Five properties evacuated, state of emergency declared following train derailment near Cranbrook

Evacuations after derailment

Photo: The Canadian Press File photo

UPDATE: noon

Five properties have been placed under an evacuation order and a state of emergency has been declared following a train derailment east of Cranbrook Saturday morning.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has ordered that five properties on Fenwick Road be evacuated Saturday, after the Transportation Safety Board of Canada earlier announced a Canadian Pacific Railway Company train had derailed near Cranbrook.

The regional district says the derailment "poses an immediate danger to life safety." The evacuated properties are beside the Kootenay River, but it's not clear if the river has been impacted by the derailment.

The regional district has also declared a state of emergency in Electoral District C, as the derailment "poses an existing or imminent threat to people and property within the area."

CPKC says the derailment took place around 7 a.m. within the Regional District of East Kootenay, and there were no injuries.

About 12 cars were involved, CPKC says, including some carrying wood products and tanker cars carrying propane.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Photo: Regional District of East Kootenay The evacuated properties highlighted in red.

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

A train has derailed near Cranbrook Saturday.

While few details are known at this time, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada issued a press release Saturday morning saying a team of investigators has been deployed following a Canadian Pacific Railway Company train derailment near Cranbrook.

It's not clear where exactly the incident occurred.

Investigators will “gather information and assess the occurrence.”

The TSB investigates all air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation incidents, with the sole aim of advancing transportation safety.