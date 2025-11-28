Nelson News

Sustainability Leadership, ambassadorships handed out by mayor

Annual city awards awarded

Photo: Timothy Schafer From left, city cultural development officer Joy Barrett, new cultural ambassador Melody Diachun and Mayor Janice Morrison at the city annual awards Tuesday night at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.

The city handed out its annual hardware at the annual 2025 Sustainability Leadership and Heritage Awards, as well as the 2026 Sports Ambassador and Cultural Ambassador, on Tuesday at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.

These awards recognize outstanding leadership, innovation, and community spirit, said Mayor Janice Morrison on Tuesday.

“This year’s honourees represent a remarkable cross-section of organizations and individuals working to build a more resilient, connected, and vibrant Nelson,” she said.

Nelson Lions Club – Sustainability Award

For 80 years, the Nelson Lions Club has been a steady force in community service.

What began as a small volunteer group has grown into a dynamic organization known for initiatives such as the annual firewood sale, the Christmas tree pickup, Spring Lions Park Day and of course the July 1 pancake breakfast.

These projects help fund a series of community grants that support local needs year-round.

With membership on the rise and new volunteers helping carry their mission forward, the Lions continue to expand their impact. This year they launched a new Leos Club at L.V. Rogers Secondary School, offering local youth hands-on opportunities in leadership and service.

“Their long-standing dedication to community resilience and sustainability has strengthened Nelson for generations,” said Morrison.

Photo: Timothy Schafer A pride of Nelson Lions and Mayor Janice Morrison (second from left).

Gabe Tyler – North Mountain Construction – Sustainability Award

North Mountain Construction has demonstrated leadership in sustainable development across the region by making environmentally responsible building a clear priority in their work.

They focus on practical, energy-smart construction that reduces a building’s environmental footprint, using efficient building systems, durable materials, and design choices that support long-term performance and resilience.

Their projects aim to create spaces that are comfortable for occupants while using fewer resources and contributing to lower emissions over the life of a building.

Based locally, they also strengthen our economy by providing meaningful employment for more than 50 residents.

“Contributing to local projects like the Youth Centre Indoor Skate Park, and the new supportive housing project at 45 Government Rd., North Mountain Construction continues to set a high standard for sustainability-focused construction and is helping build a more resilient future for our region,” said Morrison.

Photo: Timothy Schafer North Mountain Construction staffer and Mayor Janice Morrison.

Kootenay Co-op – Sustainability Award

A cornerstone of Nelson for over 50 years, the Kootenay Co-op continues to model what a people- and planet-centred business can be.

Guided by values of fairness, community, and environmental responsibility, the Co-op has:

Raised over $180,000 for community organizations;

Built partnerships with 126 local suppliers; and

Diverted more than 40,000 containers from landfills through its Bring Your Own Container program.

The Co-op has also earned Green Certified and Water Friendly certifications from BC Green Business, highlighting its ongoing leadership in sustainability.

“Their commitment to supporting a resilient and local food economy makes the Kootenay Co-op a deserving recipient of this year’s Sustainability Award,” said Morrison.

Photo: Timothy Schafer Kootenay Co-op staff and Mayor Janice Morrison.

Alan Ramsden – Heritage Award

Alan Ramsden (1926–2021) was born in Nelson, a community his family established roots in during the early 1900s.

He remained devoted to Nelson and the Kootenay region throughout his 95 years, serving numerous organizations including the Boy Scouts, Nelson and District Arts Council, recreation commission, chamber of commerce and was an original roundtable member of the Kootenay School of the Arts cooperative.

Alan’s great community legacy was his role as a founding member of the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery in 1955. He served on its board for more than 50 years, and worked tirelessly to safeguard artifacts, build meaningful community partnerships, mentor volunteers, and secure long-term sustainability for the museum.

His passion for protecting the historic Ladybird speedboat — and ensuring its care and preservation — remains one of the many ways he shaped the region’s cultural landscape. Honouring him with the 2025 Heritage Award is especially fitting given his contributions to securing a permanent home for this cherished artifact which recently went on permanent display.

Alan exemplified the leadership, passion, and long-term vision that this award was created to celebrate. His lifelong passion and commitment to preserving Nelson’s heritage left an extraordinary legacy, and we are grateful for his decades of service that helped shape the museum and our community.

Photo: Timothy Schafer Picture of screen photos of Alan Ramsden.

Allen Rollin – Sports Ambassador Award

Allen Rollin has helped shape Nelson into one of Canada’s premier climbing destinations.

Over more than a decade, he has developed numerous climbing and bouldering routes throughout the West Kootenay, making the sport safer, more accessible, and more exciting for athletes of all levels.

His West Kootenay Bouldering Guidebook has drawn climbers from around the world and firmly established Nelson on the global climbing map.

At The Cube Climbing Gym, Rollin is known for his creative, challenging route-setting that fosters confidence, skill, and joy among climbers young and old.

“An elite athlete in his own right, he remains humble, supportive, and deeply committed to mentoring others,” said Morrison. “Through leadership, dedication, and passion, Allen exemplifies what it means to be a Nelson sports ambassador and continues to elevate both the sport of climbing and Nelson’s reputation as a hub for adventure.”

Photo: Timothy Schafer Allen Rollin, left, and Mayor Janice Morrison.

Melody Diachun - Cultural Ambassador Award

A distinguished Canadian vocalist, songwriter, and performer, our 2026 Cultural Ambassador was named Jazz Artist of the Year at the 2023 Western Canadian Music Awards and has earned multiple nominations throughout her career, including a National Jazz Award and a Juno Award nomination — recognition that reflects her remarkable artistic achievement and professional excellence.

With five acclaimed albums already released and a sixth currently in pre-production for 2026, she continues to push creative boundaries and is a dynamic force in Canadian music.

Beyond her artistic accomplishments, she’s made a lasting impact as an educator. For more than a decade, she taught in the Contemporary Music and Technology Program at Selkirk College, where she mentored and inspired the next generation of musicians pursuing careers in the commercial music and entertainment industry.

In 2022, she expanded her leadership by becoming the School Chair of the School of Arts and Technology, a role that requires deep insight into performing, visual, and digital arts.

“Embodying the spirit of this award, her excellence as an artist, dedication as an educator, and leadership in the arts make her an exceptional representative for Nelson,” said Morrison.