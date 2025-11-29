Nelson News

Illustration exhibition by emerging artist Bethany Pardoe in O2 vitrine space

‘The Small Earth’ opens

Photo: Courtesy the artist. "Storyteller," Bethany Pardoe, illustration on paper, 2025.

The cosmology of the shaping of a graphic novel in progress will be revealed in “The Small Earth,” a new exhibition currently at the Oxygen Art Centre.

Presented by illustrator and writer Bethany Pardoe, “The Small Earth” is on view in the O2 vitrine exhibition space until Jan. 16, 2026.

Pardoe is a traditional illustrator and writer with a BFA from Emily Carr University of Art and Design. From picture books to graphic novels, Pardoe writes and illustrates fantastical stories inspired by growing up as an odd duck.

Imbued with elements of nature and personal folklore, her art and narratives are for people who feel things deeply, said Oxygen executive director Julia Prudhomme in a press release. Pardoe currently lives and works in Vancouver but grew up in Nelson before moving to the coast to attend post-secondary school.

The exhibition, “The Small Earth” presents a selection of Pardoe’s works-in-progress to share insight on the emerging artist’s creative praxis and world-building for her forthcoming graphic novel. Selections include pages during Pardoe’s residency at the Banff Centre’s Comics and Graphic Novel program.

Located on the Stanley Avenue side of the Nelson Trading Company building (430 Baker Street) in downtown, O2 is a window-turned-gallery that serves as an extension of Oxygen Art Centre’s contemporary art programming.