Nelson News

Nelson Library offers a vinyl listening experience

Tracks in the Stacks

Photo: Submitted Patrons step away from their phones at the recent Friends of the Library book sale.

The perfect antidote to cellphone fatigue happens today at the Nelson Public Library.

From 7-9 p.m., the library — partnering with Kootenay Co-op Radio — will host Tracks in the Stacks, an evening dedicated to vinyl listening and community connection.

This event, designed for adults and teens, is part of the library’s popular “Digital Detox” series, which encourages participants to unplug and rediscover the joy of analog experiences.

The library will transform into a cozy listening lounge, complete with ambient lighting, comfortable seating, and a curated selection of vinyl records spanning classic rock, soul, folk and jazz.

Guests are invited to bring their own favourite records for a chance to share them during the evening.

“Tracks in the Stacks is about more than music,” said Erin Maconachie, teen services coordinator at the Nelson Library. “It’s about slowing down, being present, and connecting with others in a meaningful way.”

No registration is required, and light refreshments will be provided. Leave your phone behind, bring your curiosity, and experience the library like never before.