Nelson News

Early avalanche reports for backcountry conditions point to uncertainty of the season

Uncertainty in backcountry

Photo: JIMM5 In many places at tree line and below, the recent snow storm barely covers ground roughness (photo taken Nov. 25).

It’s early in the backcountry ski season and a limited number of field observations have created a bank of uncertainty and low confidence in the condition of the snow in the region, according to Avalanche Canada (AC).

One of the first reports of the season for the southern areas of West and East Kootenay came out on Thursday evening and the wind in the upper regions of the region is causing some of the uncertainty.

There are moderate ridge top winds forecasted through the day on Friday, with “reactive wind slabs” forming on leeward slopes, the AC forecast read.

“Wind loaded slopes may have the best snow coverage, but they are also the most likely to avalanche,” the report read. “Buried rocks, stumps and crusts also remain a hazard.”

Snowpack observations have been limited, the AC admitted, but its snowpack models suggest that there is an average of 65 centimetres of snow at tree line, tapering rapidly below. Observations south of Nelson showed deeper tree line snowpacks of 100-150 cm.

“The top half of the snowpack is expected to be soft, recent snowfall,” the report read. “It’s sticking well to the harder crust layers underneath, which make up most of the lower snowpack.”

The snowpack generally seems to be right side up and strong, the report stated, and in many places — especially at tree line and below — there is not enough snow to overcome surface roughness and be above the threshold for avalanches.

Photo: Avalanche Canada Avalanche problems

Terrain and travel advice

Pay attention to the wind; once it starts to blow, sensitive wind slabs are likely to form;

Be cautious of buried obstacles, especially below tree line; and

Use caution above cliffs and terrain traps where even small avalanches may have severe consequences.

Weekend mountain weather

Friday

Mostly sunny.

One to two cm of snow at tree line.

Wind is 20-40 km/h northwest through northeast ridgetop.

Tree line temperature: -10 °C.

Saturday

Sunny.

One cm of snow at tree line.

Wind is 10 km/h southwest ridgetop.

Tree line temperature: -11 °C.

Sunday

Sunny.

Wind is 10 km/h west ridgetop.

Tree line temperature -8 °C.

More details can be found in the Mountain Weather Forecast.