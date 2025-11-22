Nelson News

Leafs drop close one to Border Bruins in front of 1,200 at NDCC

Record crowd at NDCC

Photo: Timothy Schafer Leafs' goaltender Jacob Armstrong makes one of his 37 saves Friday night at the NDCC in the Leafs 3-1 loss to the Grand Forks Border Bruins. Leafs'defenceman Chris Woolcott (2) ties up Border Bruins Austin Tellefson (20).

A season record crowd could not break the season’s longest losing record for the Nelson Leafs as the home club dropped its sixth game in a row in KIJHL action Friday night.

The Leafs faithful fell through the doors like autumn leaves to the tune of 1,203 fans on Friday night at the Nelson and District Community Centre, propelling the club to an early lead on Ryan Williamson’s second goal of the year just over two minutes into the game.

But with the Leafs scoring at a league-low 2.69 goals per game so far this season the club was hard pressed to produce another, and dropped the game 3-1 to the defending KIJHL champion Grand Forks Border Bruins.

In their defence, the Leafs’ defence was strong in the game, giving up only two goals — with one coming on the power play from Morgan Page late in the second period — and one empty net goal with two seconds left in the game.

The loss dropped the Leafs record to 6-10-1 (13 points), but still sit two points back of the Castlegar Rebels for third place in the Murdoch Division after the Rebels lost 4-1 to the Kamloops Storm.

The Leafs have the lowest-ranked penalty kill squad in the KIJHL, with a 69.1 per cent penalty kill rate. Against the Border Bruins they allowed one goal in six times on the penalty kill for an 83 per cent rate. The Leafs sit seventh in the league for most penalized — 97 times in 17 games — taking an average of nearly six penalties per game.

However, in the two tries the Leafs had on the power play, shots were hard to come by and goals were non existent. At a 13.9 per cent season success rate on the power play the Leafs sit 20th out of 21 teams with only 10 extra man markers in 17 games so far this season. But the Leafs also have had the fewest power play opportunities in the league by a wide margin, with only 72 chances compared to league leader Quesnel River Rush at 109 (23 power play goals).

Leafs goaltender Jacob Armstrong continued his strong play by stopping 37 of 39 shots for a .949 save percentage in the game. Armstrong is posting a strong .911 save percentage (with a 4.07 goals against average) — good enough for 11th in the league — and should only improve his numbers with the Friday night showing.

The Leafs allow 4.29 goals per game — 73 goals allowed in 17 games — which puts them in 13th out of the 21 KIJHL teams. The stingiest team is the Revelstoke Grizzlies, allowing 2.76 goals per game, followed by the Chiefs at 3.0 goals per game.