Nelson News

Temporary service interruption at Slocan Community Health Centre emergency department

Emerg. services unavailable

Photo: File The Slocan Community Health Centre will be without emergency services today until 8 p.m. tonight, resuming at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency services at the Slocan Valley’s health centre will be temporarily unavailable today.

Interior Health issued a statement Friday night advising people in the Slocan Valley that there will be temporary changes to emergency department hours at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. In the interim, people in need of emergency services can access care at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp. The Arrow Lakes Hospital is a level one community hospital in the Kootenay Boundary health service area offering services including surgical, inpatient and emergency.

“Emergency services are expected to resume as scheduled at 8 a.m. on Sunday,” IH said in a statement about the Slocan Community Health Centre.

All other inpatient services will continue at Slocan Community Health Centre. The temporary closure does not affect protocol for emergencies, the region’s health provider explained.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care — chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding — should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” the statement read.