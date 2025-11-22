287881
Temporary service interruption at Slocan Community Health Centre emergency department

Emerg. services unavailable

Timothy Schafer - Nov 22, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 585500

Emergency services at the Slocan Valley’s health centre will be temporarily unavailable today.

Interior Health issued a statement Friday night advising people in the Slocan Valley that there will be temporary changes to emergency department hours at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. In the interim, people in need of emergency services can access care at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp. The Arrow Lakes Hospital is a level one community hospital in the Kootenay Boundary health service area offering services including surgical, inpatient and emergency.

“Emergency services are expected to resume as scheduled at 8 a.m. on Sunday,” IH said in a statement about the Slocan Community Health Centre.

All other inpatient services will continue at Slocan Community Health Centre. The temporary closure does not affect protocol for emergencies, the region’s health provider explained.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care — chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding — should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” the statement read.

  • Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

