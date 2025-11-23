Nelson News

Kaslo campground operator makes requests for the 2026 season

Campground seeks upgrades

Photo: Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism Kaslo Municipal Campground

Kaslo Municipal Campground operator Patricia Bennett came before council on Nov. 4 during a committee-of-the-whole meeting to make a few requests for some upgrades.

Bennett said it was a very busy season, with the campground bringing in a gross revenue of $107,518 — almost $25,000 more than last year. Nearly $7,000 of that came from campers using the overflow area on Ring Road.

Though council approved use of Ring Road for overflow camping anytime in 2025, the campground policy was revised this year and, moving forward, restricts the overflow area to long weekends only.

One of Bennett’s requests was a review of this revision. She said the overflow area was still being used on Sept. 1, and at times throughout the summer she needed to turn people away. Limiting overflow to long weekends would be a loss of revenue.

The campground policy also states campers may stay a maximum of 16 days per calendar year, consecutive or non-consecutive. Bennett would like to see that limit apply only during the peak season. During the shoulder months, she would like guests to be able to stay, even if they’ve booked or used their allotted 16 days. It’s turning away more revenue, she said. Bennett said many guests have family in town and return often, burning up their 16 days.

As for infrastructure upgrades, Bennett would like to see power upgrades at sites six to nine; a card reader and access to potable water at the sani-dump; more fully serviced sites; new door keypads for the washrooms; and cement pads under the picnic tables.