Bylaws to regulate dangerous and aggressive dogs in the works for Slocan Valley

Photo: Unsplash Stock photo of an aggressive dog.

The regional district is working on a new service for managing dangerous and aggressive dogs in Area H (Slocan Valley).

Although the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors brought the motion forward at the Nov. 13 meeting, voters throughout the electoral area will have the final say on whether or not they want the service through a referendum or alternative approval process.

The new service is being proposed after Area H director Walter Popoff conducted a survey of all Area H residents in 2020, and the results showed a majority in favour of having a dog control bylaw.

“The intent is not to have patrols,” Popoff told the Valley Voice. “It will be complaint-driven. If, for example, you are walking down the rail trail and a dog runs out and bites you, then you would be able to complain to the RDCK and the RCMP, and that would activate action on the part of the RDCK and the RCMP.”

At its November meeting, the RDCK board gave two readings to the service establishment bylaw that sets the budget for the service. The proposed maximum allowable annual tax requisition is $109,700, which translates to about seven cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

The third reading of the bylaw is scheduled for December. After third reading, there will be a referendum or alternative approval process (AAP) to determine whether the public agrees to the service. If the public approves, the RDCK board will likely adopt the bylaw and put the service in place.

Another relevant bylaw – the bylaw that outlines responsible dog ownership and procedures for the seizure and impounding of aggressive and dangerous dogs (Bylaw 3009, 2025) – received two readings in July and will also be up for third reading in December.

This bylaw would give the regional district tools for managing dangerous and aggressive dogs, and for tracking particular dogs over time to ensure behaviours are being corrected. It would also allow the RCMP to assist the RDCK more effectively with dangerous dog issues.

While areas I, J, K, E and F have dog control bylaws, they are broader in scope and do not solely address dangerous and aggressive dogs.

The same service to regulate dangerous and aggressive dogs is being proposed for the Creston Valley (areas A, B and C). During the RDCK’s rural affairs committee meeting on Nov. 12, chair and area A director Garry Jackman requested that the budget for the areas A, B, and C service be discussed at the Creston Valley services committee meeting on Dec. 4.

The proposed 2026 budget of $109,741 for the area H service includes $42,569 for a dog control contract, $241 for insurance, $4,863 to cover five per cent of the RDCK bylaw supervisor’s time, $27,000 in dog pound fees, $20,000 in legal fees and $6,568 in general administration fees.

It also includes $8,500 to cover the costs of seeking electoral assent (a referendum or alternative approval process), which would occur only in the first year. Dog pound fees are expected to drop after three years, as unspent funds in the first three years would go into a reserve fund, to be maintained at $30,000. So, the cost of the service drops significantly to about $60,000 in years four and five (2029 and 2030), according to the proposed budget presented by the RDCK’s research analyst, Tom Dool.