Lack of resources crimps Crown prosecution ability in Nelson: chief constable

The perceived lack of resources for Crown prosecution in Nelson was questioned by Nelson city council after questions arose about the city’s criminal charge rate.

In a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday night, Coun. Rik Logtenberg asked Nelson Police Department chief constable Donovan Fisher why Nelson’s criminal charge rate, relative to the incident rate, was not higher.

The city had just been given the Nelson police board’s draft budget for the coming year for the city’s police service, and Fisher had included some statistics (to-date) on the incidences of crime.

With a significantly high incident rate per 100,000 population (9,395.76) the city isn’t much higher in its “persons charged per 100,000 population” rate, Logtenberg said.

“Is it just the nature of the crime or do we have an issue with … prosecutors not facilitating or supporting a higher charge rate?” he asked.

It’s not that the Crown prosecution is not supporting a higher charge rate, replied Fisher, but he thought the bottleneck that was occurring was tied to the workload of the Crown’s office and the shortage of prosecutors.

“There are challenges getting charges moved through,” he said. “Some of that was the staffing shortages and the experience of the officers, but I would tend to think that number is going to increase over the next year or two.”

There has been some work done in helping support the Crown and the local department’s ask for additional resources.

“Which I do believe would make a difference,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the more serious crimes would take the priority for Crown to focus their work time on.

“I would say the volume of charge approval, or Crown requests that go to the Crown for review, continue to be quite high in this general area, and in Nelson in particular,” he said. “I would say there are other factors, but that is a pretty significant one.”

Logtenberg also wondered if there were quite a few crimes being committed by people passing through the community that would alter those statistics.

“You hear about it, that we get these waves of activity passing through and then they are gone and then those people are never even charged. Do you have difficulty investigating them?” he asked.

Fisher admitted that was a challenge in more tourism-driven communities like Nelson.

“You just don’t have the ability to solve those crimes as much because a lot times your criminals and your victims are from other areas, so it’s kind of ships passing in night at times,” he replied.