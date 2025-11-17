Nelson News

Increases considered for water, wastewater and resource recovery city utilities

Proposed utility increase

Photo: City of Nelson agenda screenshot The total fees for water, wastewater and resource recovery utilities could increase by $100 next year, according to preliminary budget figures.

The city could be pulling an extra $100 per year out of the wallets of Nelsonites to cover the increasing utility costs of municipal water, wastewater and resource recovery.

In a special budget meeting on Friday city staff tossed a pre-budget pitch of rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $175 — a $38 increase to water rates and a $45 increase for wastewater utility rates.

The latter increase would be used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment.

Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases would work out to $8 per month — after the discount — or an annual increase of $100 per year.

These utility rate increases are needed to address increasing operational expenses, to deliver critical capital replacement projects and to support the aspirations identified in Nelson Next by protecting water, reducing waste and lowering emissions.

In a presentation to city council Friday, it was revealed that the both operations and capital replacement needed a budget increase, given the significant generational asset renewals scheduled for the next 10 years.

City capital projects include the Five Mile pipeline replacement project as well as the wastewater force main, the treated water storage project and treatment plant upgrades.

If approved by council, the utility rate increases would take effect Jan. 1, 2026 and be included in the utility rate invoices that will be sent to residents in February 2026.

Photo: City of Nelson agenda screenshot Water and wastewater rates