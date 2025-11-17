Increases considered for water, wastewater and resource recovery city utilities
Proposed utility increase
The city could be pulling an extra $100 per year out of the wallets of Nelsonites to cover the increasing utility costs of municipal water, wastewater and resource recovery.
In a special budget meeting on Friday city staff tossed a pre-budget pitch of rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $175 — a $38 increase to water rates and a $45 increase for wastewater utility rates.
The latter increase would be used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment.
Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases would work out to $8 per month — after the discount — or an annual increase of $100 per year.
These utility rate increases are needed to address increasing operational expenses, to deliver critical capital replacement projects and to support the aspirations identified in Nelson Next by protecting water, reducing waste and lowering emissions.
In a presentation to city council Friday, it was revealed that the both operations and capital replacement needed a budget increase, given the significant generational asset renewals scheduled for the next 10 years.
City capital projects include the Five Mile pipeline replacement project as well as the wastewater force main, the treated water storage project and treatment plant upgrades.
If approved by council, the utility rate increases would take effect Jan. 1, 2026 and be included in the utility rate invoices that will be sent to residents in February 2026.
More Nelson News
- Enhancing local forestsVernon - 2:00 pm
- Residents told to stay homeMexico - 1:35 pm
- Threats cancel funeralTumbler Ridge - 1:30 pm
- Rescue teams' mock trainingApex Mountain - 1:19 pm
- Four years of warKamloops - 12:30 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Alicia West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library