Nelson News

Prediction for nine per cent rise in police budget for 2026

NPD draft budget rising

Photo: File The Nelson Police Department draft budget is asking for a nine per cent increase for 2026.

The city’s police department could be looking for another significant rise in its budget for the 2026 year, after it delivered its draft budget to a Nelson Police board meeting on Wednesday.

The 2026 draft version for the Nelson Police Department (NPD) shows a nine per cent change overall in the total budget, rising to $6.3 million from the $5.7 million it budgeted this year, for a net change of $515,349.

The NPD’s — which must submit its budget proposal to Nelson city council for approval and inclusion in its budget — biggest change within the draft is a 30.4 per cent ($201,012) increase in salaries and benefits for dispatch operations. Dispatch is proposed to be adding in a .75 full-time-equivalent position.

The biggest dollar jump is in NPD salaries and benefits (constables) that rises by 10.2 per cent, or $356,204. There are experience increases — for second, third and fourth class increases — that comprise 1.3 per cent of the budget rise, as well as a 4.9 per cent general wage increase against the previous year’s budget. Other benefits — realignment of classes and benefit improvements — are 1.4 per cent of the draft budget increase.

On the administrative side, salaries and benefits drops by 7.9 per cent ($85,437), while supplies and services for operations rises by 11.1 per cent ($50,496). Supplies, services and other account for .8 per cent of the draft budget rise, accounting for inflation and increases for training, uniforms and equipment.

The 2025 budget rose by 18.9 per cent versus the 2024 version with a nearly $570,000 rise in salaries and benefits (constables).