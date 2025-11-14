Nelson News

Several inches of snow drops as opening day inches closer on local ski hills

Photo: Whitewater Lodge camera Current snow situation at Whitewater Lodge.

A large storm system is hitting the West Coast and the Southern Interior and with it comes several inches of snow at higher elevations.

A large storm system hit the West Coast on Thursday and it has split into two different areas of low pressure that will stall for a couple days, including settling in over much of the Southern Interior.

One low system moves into the Northern Rockies and the other hits the Southern Rockies early next week, with moderate to heavy snow accumulation. Today in the Interior of B.C. there could be up to 10 inches of snow in the higher elevations of Whitewater Ski Resort, Red Mountain in Rossland and Revelstoke Mountain Resort, said meteorologist Chris Tomer in his “Tomer’s Take” report from the website On the Snow.

“It’s still early in the ski season and most ski resorts have yet to open,” he said in his report.

The projected opening date for Whitewater is Dec. 6, the same as Red Mountain. Kimberley is slated for Dec. 12, Fernie Alpine Resort is Dec. 5 and Revelstoke Mountain Resort is Nov. 29.

Further afield, Sun Peaks near Kamloops is expected to open Nov. 22, Big White outside of Kelowna will open its gates Nov. 27, while Mt. Baldy near Oliver will open Dec. 20.

