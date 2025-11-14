Nelson News

Up to 25 cm expected on Highway 3's Kootenay Pass

Snowfall warning issued

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit, looking west.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 3 between Christina Lake and Creston.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible at Kootenay Pass

“A band of snow is expected to establish itself over Highway 3 starting this morning and will bring snowfall amounts of up to 15 cm through the day near Kootenay Pass,” said the notice.

“An additional 10-15 cm near the pass is expected overnight with the snow tapering off Saturday morning as the snow turns to rain showers.”

Drivers are being told to expect reduced visibility and changing conditions on the mountain passes.