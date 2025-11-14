Nelson News

'Deep burial' for ostriches at B.C. landfill as CFIA completes cull and disposal work

Photo: The Canadian Press Tarpaulins cover objects on the ground inside a holding pen at Universal Ostrich Farms near Edgewood, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. The pen had been filled with live ostriches a day earlier, before shooting broke out overnight, as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency began a cull of the flock.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has completed its "active operations" at the British Columbia ostrich farm where its flock was culled by professional marksmen following an outbreak of avian flu.

A statement from the agency says the carcasses of 314 ostriches as well as eggs and other material were disposed of through "deep burial" at a B.C. landfill.

It says the site at Universal Ostrich Farms near Edgewood, B.C., remains under quarantine and permission is required to enter areas that are subject to biocontainment measures.

The agency says every premises infected with highly pathogenic avian flu must follow a standardized path to resuming operations, including cleaning and disinfection approved by the CFIA, before quarantine restrictions are lifted.

It says the farm has been provided documentation about the requirements and notes there may be a "fallow period" with CFIA oversight after the cleaning process.

Representatives of the farm — who fought the cull order for more than 10 months before the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The CFIA statement issued Thursday notes personal protective equipment is not required outside designated zones related to the quarantine.

It says anyone who entered designated "hot" zones during the operation wore personal protective equipment "or were thoroughly disinfected upon exit."

"All equipment was also disinfected when leaving designated zones," it says.

Workers in white protective suits could be seen inside the ostrich enclosure during last week's cull and disposal operation, while Katie Pasitney, whose mother co-owns the farm, has previously questioned why RCMP officers and others just outside the pen did not appear to be wearing protective gear.

The latest CFIA statement also says any formal request for compensation over the loss of the flock would be reviewed in accordance with the Health of Animals Act and other regulations.

It says the regulations set the parameters for any potential compensation.

"The objective of the (regulation) is to encourage the early reporting of animal disease, and the co-operation of owners in eradication efforts," the agency adds.