Nelson News

Nelson pulls down title as crash capital of the West Kootenay according to ICBC data

West Kootenay crash capital

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons For the time period of 2020 to 2024, ICBC data showed Nelson sitting eighth on a list of Southern Interior communities at 4,632 total crashes reported.

The dubious honour of crash count champion in the West Kootenay for the last five years is Nelson, with almost twice as many total crashes recorded in the Heritage city than its nearest community, ICBC data reveals.

The provincial insurance corporation released crash count data and trends for the Southern Interior for the time period of 2020 to 2024, with Nelson sitting eighth on the list at 4,632 total crashes reported for the municipality. Kelowna topped the list for the region at 45,060 total crashes.

However, within the West Kootenay, Nelson well outpaced its nearest rivals, with Castlegar second in the region with 2,793, Trail at 2,506, Creston at 1,967 and Grand Forks at 1,624 for the five-year time period.

Nelson’s annual crash rate spiked in 2022 at 1,039 — after coming in at 882 in 2021 — dropping in 2023 to 961, falling further last year to 946. Castlegar’s annual crash rate stayed quite static for the time period, ranging from 512 in 2020 to a high of 595 in 2023. Trail also spiked in 2022 at 565 crashes, but its five-year low was only around 460.

Across the West Kootenay, data showed Rossland at a total of 772 in five years (152 last year), Nakusp at 749 (158 last year) and Salmo at 580 (124 in 2024).

Christina Lake was 510 in the time period in question (103 last year), Fruitvale was 492 (96 in 2024), Kaslo was 306 (54 last year) and the unincorporated Slocan Valley community of Winlaw was quite high on the list at 278 crashes for the time period, with 50 occurring in 2024.

Greenwood was 265 for the five-year span (57 in 2024), New Denver was 187 (43 last year), Slocan was 172 (43 in 2024), South Slocan 164 (28) and Balfour 152 (37). Robson outside of Castlegar was 126 (20), Montrose near Trail was 120 (22), Genelle between Castlegar and Trail was 118 (29) and Slocan Park was 109 (24).

Crescent Valley at the foot of the Slocan Valley and near the junction of highways 6 and 3A was 93 (14), Crawford Bay was 91 (15), Ymir had 80 (17 in 2024), Warfield was 73 (14), Beasley 59 (16), Passmore 59 (12) and the second smallest municipality in Canada, Silverton, was 59 (14).

Krestova was 55 (16 in 2024), Blewett was 54 (10 last year), Kootenay Bay at 54 (10), Riondel on the East Shore at 53 (12)), Gray Creek was 52 (12), Taghum was 52 (14) and Procter was 49 (14).

Thrums made the list with 49 crashes in five years (10 last year), Hills was 36 (10), Pass Creek was 36 (5), Meadow Creek was 32 in the last five years (5), Ootischenia at 32 (13), Shoreacres at 29 (7), Harrop was 28 (4), Brilliant 27 (7) and 26 on the Kootenay Pass (8).