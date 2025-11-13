Nelson News

Downtown Creston to host creation of Tree of Memories for holiday season

Tree of Memories

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons A tree of memories will be created in downtown Creston for the holiday season.

This holiday season, the Town of Creston invites community members to honour and remember loved ones who have passed away by placing a memorial ornament or decoration on the Tree of Memories in the Downtown Walkthrough.

The Tree of Memories will be unveiled during Light Up Creston on Nov. 28, and community members are welcome to add ornaments that evening or anytime throughout the holiday season.

“The Tree of Memories offers a heartfelt way for people to pause, reflect, and celebrate those who are no longer with us,” said Brandy Dyer, communications coordinator for the Town of Creston. “I saw this done in another community, and it really spoke to me. It’s such a simple yet meaningful gesture that brings comfort and connection during the holidays.”

Here are a few things to note:

Please avoid using glass ornaments when possible. If glass ornaments are used, ensure they are very securely attached to the tree; and

The tree is in a public space, and we cannot guarantee that ornaments won’t be damaged or removed.

Recognizing that different cultures and faiths observe the holiday season at different times — some extending celebrations into early January and beyond — the Tree of Memories will remain in place until Jan. 15.

Those who wish to keep their ornaments or memorial decorations are asked to remove them by this date. Items left on the tree after Jan. 15 will be respectfully removed and donated or discarded.

Andrew Stolz of Arrow Mountain Nursery is donating the tree that makes this meaningful project possible.