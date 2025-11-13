Nelson News

Nakusp waste facility to transfer station first of many regional district transitions

Trash in transition

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The Nakusp waste facility will transition to a waste transfer facility by Nov. 24.

Nakusp’s landfill has nearly reached the limits of its current footprint and it is in the process of transitioning to a new life, a situation that may befall many regional district landfills.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) completed major upgrades to the Nakusp waste facility, allowing for its transition from an active landfill to a modern transfer station. The landfill is expected to cease operations Nov. 24, once the facility has reached the limits of its current footprint.

Currently, RDCK landfills operate without engineered liners or leachate treatment systems, like the Nakusp landfill. While these are not required for existing RDCK landfill cells, any new cells will require costly infrastructure to meet modern standards, said Uli Wolf, RDCK general manager of environmental services.

“(T)ransitioning the Nakusp site to a transfer station and hauling waste to Ootischenia Landfill, will allow the region to avoid the higher costs of meeting these standards,” he said in a press release.

The decision to consolidate landfilling across the RDCK was first recommended in 2009 to reduce operating costs and improve environmental outcomes.

Over the past two years the Nakusp site underwent substantial improvements, including the installation of a new tipping area and compacting bins. These upgrades were part of a long-term strategy to enhance waste management services, control costs, and improve environmental performance while preparing for the eventual closure of the landfill.

The landfill closure will not affect the majority of site users. People will continue to dispose of household garbage and most recyclable materials at the new transfer station, which is now fully operational. Existing areas for clean wood, metal, tires, tanks, and yard and garden materials will remain unchanged.

Environmental benefits

Over 90 per cent of waste-related emissions in Nakusp stem from landfill decomposition rather than transportation.

Although hauling waste to Ootischenia may slightly increase emissions in the short term, significant reductions are expected by the mid-2030s, when Ootischenia begins managing landfill gas — an initiative not feasible at smaller sites like Nakusp.

As with all RDCK transfer stations, controlled wastes will not be accepted at Nakusp once landfilling ends:

Contaminated soil;

Municipal wastewater biosolids;

Dead animals (quantities over 121 litres /27 imperial gallons);

Land clearing debris (quantities over 1.5 cubic metres) and

Asbestos containing materials.

The Ootischenia Landfill will be developed as an engineered landfill, including liners and leachate collection and treatment system, reducing the impact of waste on the receiving environment.