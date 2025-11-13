Nelson News

Rash of vehicle break-ins occurs across city in four-day span

Parked car bandits

Photo: File From Nov. 5-8 thieves hit seven different vehicles across the city in overnight break-ins.

Parked car bandits targeted vehicles across Nelson in a four-day span through seven different vehicle break-in and tampering incidents, Nelson police are reporting.

From Nov. 5-8 thieves hit seven different vehicles across the city in overnight break-ins, stealing chainsaws, televisions and made several attempts to steal the vehicle itself.

“We’ve had several reports like this over the past week,” said Nelson Police Department (NPD) special constable Emily Taburiaux. “These crimes often happen overnight and are usually crimes of opportunity. Taking simple precautions like locking your vehicle and removing valuables can go a long way in preventing theft.”

People can take precautions to help reduce the risk of theft and property damage through a few different tactics, including:

Always lock your vehicle, even when parked at home;

Remove valuables or store them out of sight;

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible;

Consider installing security cameras or motion-sensor lighting; and

Report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 5 when police received a report of the theft of two chainsaws from a vehicle parked at a residence. The theft occurred overnight, and the owner discovered the loss the following morning.

The chainsaws had been stored in a dry box. Police canvassed the area for CCTV footage and searched online marketplace listings, but the items have not been located.

Two nights later a thief hit a vehicle parked in a local parking lot. The owner returned to the vehicle a day later and found the rear doors had been pried open. Three televisions were stolen.

One night later the thief, or thieves, were busy, with five separate incidents reported across Nelson. The first was mischief to a vehicle, with the driver’s side door handle having been forcibly pulled overnight on a parked car, disconnecting the internal mechanism and rendering the door inoperative. The front wheel well trim was also removed and was taken. CCTV in the area did not capture the incident.

That same night an unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle by breaking the driver’s side window, damaging the steering column. The theft was unsuccessful. As well, a resident reported that after parking their vehicle outside their home overnight, they discovered the rear driver’s side window pried open and the ignition tampered with. Nothing was taken from the vehicle; however, there was damage to the window and ignition, and several items of garbage had been left inside.

Another Nelsonite reported damage to their parked vehicle. The driver’s door lock was damaged, and the plastic covering the rear window had been cut open. When a Nelson police

officer arrived at the scene, they noted that it appeared someone had gained entry through the rear window. The fuse panel cover had been removed, the car was left in gear instead of park, and rope and boot prints were found inside the vehicle.

Another chainsaw was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a residence that same night.