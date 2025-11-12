Nelson News

Signage preventing overly-long vehicles parking in downtown angle spaces to be created

Vehicle length bylaw

Photo: WikiHow Creative Commons Signage will be created for downtown streets in regard to vehicle length allowed in angle parking spaces.

The long arm of bylaw in Nelson will be extending to overly long vehicles parking on downtown city streets this winter.

With new angle-parking spaces created up Ward Street after the removal of the Ward Street transit mall, the occasion of extra parking spaces was not lost on Coun. Leslie Payne.

She said the extra spaces — moving from parallel park spaces to angle — were more than welcomed, but the new spaces also underscored an opportunity to tighten up on Nelson’s vehicle length bylaw.

“There have been a number of times I either had to stop or cross the centre line to get around a (parked) truck,” she said. “And I know we do have a truck length (bylaw), but we do need to tighten that up a bit.”

As the snow comes and snowbanks build up the amount of length available in the angled parking spaces will diminish, she said, especially when trucks with snowmobiles loaded on their boxes are pulled in.

The Traffic Bylaw is under review, said city manager Kevin Cormack, so would a review of allowed vehicle length. Signs are being created for Baker Street to advertise the existing vehicle length requirement.

Senior city planner Natalie Andrijancic said the problem with the parking and traffic bylaws is that people just aren’t aware of the parking length allowed.

“So we are going to work on signage saying vehicles extended beyond the painted line” are not allowed, she said. “I think the issue is signage because once we have signage we can give out warning tickets.”

Signs will be created to advertise the existing bylaw, as well as notifications on the parking meters.