Nelson News

Non-profits move forward with energy efficiency and build climate resilience

Building climate resiliency

Photo: Submitted Columbia Basin Trust is supporting upgrades to community amenities operated by the Lardeau Valley Community Club. The addition of a solar array, heat pump and improved ventilation will ensure a community shower house remains warm, comfortable and sustainable with reduced energy usage.

Energy efficiency is one of the tools that can be used to withstand climate change and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Communities and organizations across the Columbia Basin are beginning to make their buildings and operations more energy efficient, more resilient to climate change and lower in greenhouse gas emissions, with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

In the Meadow Creek, the Lardeau Valley Community Club manages and maintains the Lardeau Valley Community Centre and nearby amenities including a shower house and laundry facility.

With Trust support, it will install a heat pump, LED lighting, roof insulation, and a solar array to reduce energy costs and keep the service sustainable.

“Power usage has become a real issue for us,” said Greg Underwood, president, Lardeau Valley Community Club. “With a heat pump and solar installation, we expect to see significant energy savings that will allow us to keep the facility available and comfortable.”

The Trust’s Non-profit SMART (Sustainable, Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience Transition) program supports projects that improve energy efficiency and strengthen climate resilience.

These include infrastructure upgrades such as solar panels, heat pumps, insulation or fire-resistant siding and decking. The program also helps organizations reduce operating costs and lower greenhouse gas emissions through the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of charging stations.

Non-profit organizations are essential to delivering the services and resources people depend on each day, said Ulli Mueller, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“By reducing costs, shifting energy use and adapting to the impacts of climate change, like increased wildfire risk or extreme weather, non-profits can strengthen their sustainability and continue delivering the programs and supports people rely on to make life better,” he said.

The Columbia Senior Wellness Society supports seniors in Fruitvale, Montrose and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Area A. With Trust support, it will purchase a multi-passenger electric vehicle and charging station to help seniors access appointments and community activities.

“Having the EV will help fill the gap seniors face when they can’t easily access transportation,” said Jayme Fowler, project director, Columbia Senior Wellness Society. “It will help people maintain dignity, self-sufficiency and connection to community.”

Other projects in the region include two in Castlegar, with the Castlegar Community Services Society purchasing an EV for the West Kootenay volunteer driver program and Community Connector Initiative for seniors ($44,890). The other project is for Kootenay Family Place where they plan to purchase a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) for program and service delivery for children, youth and families ($42,900).

On the East Shore of Kootenay Lake, the South Kootenay Lake Community Services Society will be purchasing a hybrid van for the youth network and East Shore Elder Care programs ($43,855).

In Nelson, two projects will benefit from the program, including Nelson CARES Society which will replace a gas-powered fleet vehicle with a PHEV ($47,065) to help connect people with diverse abilities to community activities. The Nelson Community Services Society will purchase an EV ($51,735) and install a charging station to enhance transportation for vulnerable clients.

In the Slocan Valley, the W.E. Graham Community Services Society will purchase a hybrid van to deliver essential services to seniors and vulnerable residents in the valley ($48,985).