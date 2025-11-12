Nelson News

Backlash from CFIA’s Edgewood, B.C., ostrich cull carries on

Continued cull backlash

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE-Ostriches were corralled inside a cull enclosure at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., after the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the farm’s appeal against an order to cull its ostriches on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues to grapple with fallout from the Universal Ostrich Farm case after completing the controversial court-sanctioned cull.

The agency confirmed it is aware of recent vandalism and harassment targeting its Kelowna office.

"There has been ongoing harassment and threats directed to CFIA employees and offices by some individuals who disagree with the CFIA's disease control measures at the Universal Ostrich Farms," the CFIA said in a statement, referring to an incident in which feces were smeared on the office’s front door.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. The RCMP has been contacted, and an investigation is underway."

The CFIA declined to comment further on the matter but emphasized that acts of vandalism, harassment, and intimidation against its facilities and staff "not only endanger staff but also impede the Agency’s ability to deliver critical services that protect Canada’s food supply, animals, plants, and the health of Canadians."

Meanwhile, Animal Justice, a national animal law organization, has filed a formal complaint with the CFIA regarding the conduct of the cull by trained marksmen of more than 300 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood. The group is seeking clarity on how the cull was planned and carried out, citing concerns about animal welfare.

“The CFIA had nearly a year to plan for this killing, and yet the method they chose was shocking,” said lawyer and Animal Justice executive director Camille Labchuk.

“Instead of prioritizing the welfare of these intelligent, sensitive animals, it appears the CFIA’s focus was on optics, hiding the slaughter from public view, rather than ensuring it was carried out in a humane and controlled way.”

Animal Justice is calling on the CFIA to investigate the actions of those who directed and conducted the cull, and to take appropriate measures to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The organization added that it is incumbent on the CFIA to restore public trust by conducting a thorough review of the incident and taking concrete steps to strengthen its approach to animal welfare.

Farm representatives said on Monday that they would continue to fight on behalf of their ill fated flock, also.

“That night was not the end, but it was a beginning,” farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney said at a Monday morning press conference alongside Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis.

“It started a new kind of war, and it's not one of weapons, but of accountability for Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”