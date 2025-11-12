Nelson News

Man in idling vehicle arrested after refusing breathalyzer test three times

Asleep at the wheel

Photo: File A man who fell asleep behind the wheel of an idling vehicle refused a breathalyzer three times when he was approached by police.

An intoxicated man who fell asleep behind the wheel of an idling vehicle in Nelson but claimed to police he was not driving still ended up in jail.

On Thursday, Nov. 6 police received a report of a man vomiting outside the driver’s door of a vehicle that was left running in front of a residence.

A Nelson Police Department (NPD) officer attended the scene and located the described vehicle with an individual unconscious behind the wheel while the engine was still running. Police were able to enter through the passenger side to turn off the ignition and remove the keys.

An open can of alcohol was found inside the vehicle, said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux in a statement.

“When the driver regained consciousness, they appeared confused and displayed signs of intoxication,” she said. “Based on these observations and other signs of impairment, the officer formed the suspicion that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.”

The officer read the approved screening device (ASD) demand to the driver, who refused to provide a sample, claiming they were not currently driving. The officer explained the concept of care and control and issued the demand a second time, said Taburiaux.

The driver again refused. After being informed that refusing to provide a sample carries the same penalties as a fail result, the driver still declined a third time.

The driver was placed under arrest, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

“Drivers need to understand that refusing to provide a breath sample is not a way to avoid charges,” said Taburiaux. “Refusing the test comes with serious penalties.”

Being in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle while impaired constitutes care and control, which is treated the same as operating a motor vehicle while impaired, she explained.

“Additionally, refusing or failing to provide a breath sample when lawfully demanded by police carries the same consequences as a fail result on an approved screening device,” Taburiaux concluded.