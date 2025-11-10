Nelson News

Ostrich farmers vow to carry on fight against CFIA

'That night was not the end'

Photo: The Canadian Press Flood lights illuminate a cull enclosure where ostriches were corralled near Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the farm's appeal against an order to cull its flock. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

Universal Ostrich Farm’s flock did not survive a longstanding cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency but that doesn’t mean the matter is over.

“That night was not the end, but it was a beginning,” farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney said at a Monday morning press conference alongside Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis.

Catsimatidis has been prominently involved in a recent campaign to save ostriches ordered to be culled last December due to an avian flu outbreak.

“It started a new kind of war, and it's not one of weapons, but of accountability for Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”

Pasitney said she and others were present when the 314 birds were culled in the middle of the night by professional marksmen in a process she described as inhumane. Once the cull was over, she said, the food inspection agency refused to let them pray for the creatures.

“They denied us that ability. They said they were scared for their lives, and they're scared for their lives, but we had 100 RCMP there protecting them, and we had no one protecting us,” she said.

Pasitney added that the bird carcasses have since been removed from the site, but the group has not been told where they were taken or what was done with them.

“There's no correspondence. They don't want to give us closure. They don't want to be respectful and give dignity or anything to these animals that they just gunned down,” she said.

“So the correspondence has been just like it's been all the way through. It's been non transparent, non ethical, and it's been extremely disappointing.”

The CFIA has released 21 statements since the cull order was originally made. Its most recent, issued Saturday, stated that disposal activities at the ostrich farm were complete.

“The disposal followed all biosecurity and biocontainment protocols to mitigate the risk of spreading HPAI. The final count of birds on the farm was 314,” the CFIA said.

The premises remain under quarantine pursuant to the Health of Animals Act. Permission from the CFIA is required to enter property covered by existing search warrants, including areas subject to ongoing biocontainment requirements.

The agency also noted that it is an offence to obstruct or hinder an analyst, inspector, or officer performing duties under the Act or its regulations.

“Any such actions may result in enforcement measures or prosecution,” the CFIA said.

Mounties currently have two investigations underway.

One concerns vandalism at the Kelowna CFIA office, where over the weekend someone spread feces and foul language across the entryway.

The second involves aerial footage of the ostrich pen captured by Rebel News. Transport Canada had issued a no-fly zone over the farm, restricting drones and aircraft from flying above the property.

“The RCMP is aware of the drone footage and investigating,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in an email.

“No enforcement has occurred at this time with respect to the Notice to Airmen that remains in place.”