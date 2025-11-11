Nelson News

Local photographers bring nature to life at Wildsight’s ‘Local Colours’

Nature, art, storytelling

Photo: Submitted Local Colours is on tap for Creston on Nov. 21.

Nature, art, and storytelling come together in Local Colours: A Night of Nature, Photography, and Storytelling, hosted by Wildsight Creston Valley Branch on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Kootenay River Secondary School auditorium.

The event invites audiences to experience the Kootenay region through the lens of five talented local photographers and storytellers: Trevor Marzke; Hazel Raine; Alexandra Ewashen; Tammy Bradford; and Barbara Brown, each sharing breathtaking images and the personal stories behind them.

“Local Colours is about celebrating our connection to place,” said Rebecca Gidney, Wildsight Creston Valley branch manager and host for the evening. “It’s a chance to slow down, be inspired by nature, and remember why caring for our local landscapes matters.”

From educator Marzke’s mountain adventures to Raine’s reflections on wilderness and intuition, and Bradford’s storytelling rooted in Creston’s history, each presenter offers a unique window into life close to nature.

Artist and author Brown brings her forest-inspired art from the Slocan Valley, while Ewashen shares her local journeys of connection and renewal.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 early bird (until Nov. 18), $15 at the door, and $5 for youth under 18.