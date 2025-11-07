Nelson News

Jam Factory gets ‘notice on title’ from City of Nelson after two years of ‘no occupancy’ notice

Notice on title issued

Photo: File The Jam Factory on Vernon Street has been given a 'notice on title' designation from the city as of Nov. 4.

After two years existing under a no occupancy notice and no action taken to remedy “unsafe” conditions in the building, the structure referred to as the Jam Factory has now been filed under “notice on title” by the City of Nelson.

There had been no response from the building’s owner since a letter was sent Aug. 6, giving them 60 days notice to contact the city before the notice on title was made.

City council deliberated for less than five minutes on Tuesday night during its regular meeting — on the notice designation with its development services and climate leadership department — unanimously agreeing that a notice on title be filed for the property at 303 Vernon St.

The notice-on-title tool was not used much in the municipality, said Coun. Keith Page, but it was used regularly in the regional district.

“It’s certainly nothing to scoff at, but it makes clear sense to me to put this on and let anyone who looks at this title to know that there are these problems until they are closed off,” he said.

The 114-year-old building — which previously housed the Western College of Traditional Chinese Medicine — is now considered a co-working space, with renovated office spaces and a meeting room.

A no occupancy notice was issued for the property on May 12, 2023, due to unsafe conditions present on the site. On May 10, 2024, a letter was sent to the property owner outlining the specific deficiencies that had to be addressed before the notice could be removed.

The identified life safety hazards include a lack of fire separation between spaces, fire hazard to the building and adjacent properties, an absence of emergency lighting and inadequate exiting, the presence of a non-conforming suite and an unsafe deck structure encroaching onto city property.

“These deficiencies present significant life safety concerns for the occupants, the property itself, and adjacent properties,” said city building official Bruce McNeil in his report to council. “They are getting comfortable in an unsafe building at this moment. So we want to move forward with further communication and, hopefully, collaboration with the owners to get compliance.”

In addition to the filing of notice on title, if the owner does not take corrective action staff may proceed with enforcement measures, which could include the issuance of bylaw fines, a recommendation for remedial action under the Community Charter, or a fire order under the Fire Services Act.

“(We) will continue to work with the property owner to encourage voluntary compliance, however, given the ongoing use of the building and the associated risks to life safety and neighbouring properties, it is important that these issues be addressed,” said MacNeil.