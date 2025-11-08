Nelson News

Former exec. director takes up mantle as latest artist-in-residence at Oxygen

Oxygen artist-in-residence

Photo: Courtesy the artist 'slope study,' charcoal, ash, soil, elderberry, tansy and fireweed ink on paper, 11×17, 2025. Materials collected at Duhamel Creek fire on unceded Sinixt territory.

Nelson resident and former Oxygen executive director Genevieve Robertson will be the next artist-in-residence at the artist-run centre in downtown Nelson.

Robertson — artist-in-residence from Nov. 12 to Dec. 20 — works at the intersection of visual art and environmental studies, said current Oxygen Art Centre executive director Julia Prudhomme in a press release.

“Her practice is grounded in drawing and painting, extending to video, installation, and various forms of collective work and collaboration,” she said.

“Through long-term place-based research projects, her work explores anthropogenic impacts on ecology and the climate, and the intelligence and interconnection of the life systems of which we are part.”

During her residency Robertson will offer an artist talk on Thursday, Dec. 11 (5 p.m.), and an open studio event on Saturday, Dec. 13 (1-3 p.m.) at the artist-run centre. The artist talk will introduce Robertson’s artistic practice, as well as share process-based explorations from her residency.

The open studio event provides an informal view for the public to engage with Robertson’s artistic practice and works-in-progress. Both events are free to attend.

“The artist-run centre welcomes Robertson for this residency at an auspicious moment in her practice to provide space, time, and resources to focus on a body of work intended for exhibition at the Midlands Art Centre, UK, in Spring 2026, which will be shared with the community through open studio and artist talk events,” said Prudhomme.

Oxygen Art Centre is located at 3-320 Vernon St. along the alleyway behind Baker Street.