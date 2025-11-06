Nelson News

Tears on ostrich farm after court rejects appeal bid and CFIA says cull will proceed

Supporters decry cull

The highway overlooking Universal Ostrich Farms was lined with its supporters on Thursday, some hugging and crying, some jeering at Canadian Food Inspection Agency workers in white biohazard suits.

"CFIA you can stop!" yelled Katie Pasitney, whose mother, Karen Espersen, co-owns the farm near the tiny community of Edgewood. "Run, pretty birds!"

Supporter Jeff Gaudry shouted to the workers through a loudspeaker: "You should be ashamed of yourself. You should go in there and let them cull you."

In the field below, agency staff were rounding up the birds, corralling them into an enclosure made of hay bales about three to four metres high.

The barrier prevented a ground-level view inside but an elevated position showed scores of birds in the enclosure, as well as two dark, tent-like structures.

The operation came after the CFIA said on Thursday that it was moving ahead with "complete depopulation and disposal" of the flock of hundreds of ostriches, hours after the Supreme Court of Canada said it would not hear the farmers' final appeal against the cull.

Thursday morning, Castanet spoke to a number of supporters at the Universal Ostrich Farm.

“There's just no words, there's just no words for this. This is not Canada, where is everyone? What has happened to us,” said one supporter, Tammy.

“I've been coming and visiting this family and these ostriches since I was nine years old and they've made an impression on my life and so many other lives.”

Teresa, who came from Calgary said the cull is “just wrong," adding that the "government's overreach and stuff has got to change."

Greg, who has been at the farm for 18 days, believes the ostrich cull is part of a larger plan.

“They're destroying our food in this country and if we let it happen, we'll be all with the globalists and we'll be eating whatever they charge, we'll be driving whatever they tell us, we'll be saying whatever they tell us,” Greg said.

“It is absolutely insane what's come into this country and I am sorry that I am a Canadian citizen anymore.”

It has been a 10-month saga since the CFIA ordered the cull on Dec. 31, minutes after a lab test came back positive for avian flu amid an outbreak that went on to kill about 70 of the birds.

Along the way it would draw attention from United States President Donald Trump's administration, as well as domestic critics of government overreach who likened protests at the farm to the "Freedom Convoy" movement.

The farmers' had lost their case against the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, but the operation was repeatedly delayed by court stays before Thursday's blow, which removed any legal impediment to the killings.

A statement from the CFIA on Thursday said it had respected all orders of the courts "and expects the ostrich farm owners and supporters to do the same now that the Supreme Court of Canada has issued its judgment."

with files from Nicholas Johansen & Bowen Assman

Photo: Bowen Assman Universal Ostrich Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney on the highway with supporters next to the farm.