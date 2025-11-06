Nelson News

U.S. billionaire, local politicians react to looming ostrich cull

Billionaire urges clemency

Photo: Contributed U.S. billionaire John Catsimatidis during a news conference on the Universal Ostrich Farm on Thursday.

U.S. billionaire John Catsimatidis is calling on the Canadian prime minister to intervene in the planned culling of a small flock of ostriches in Edgewood, B.C., saying the matter warrants further investigation.

“I think the Canadian people deserve to know the truth, and there should be a thorough investigation into everything,” said Catsimatidis, who financed Universal Ostrich Farms’ $50,000 legal challenge against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) cull order.

“If Canadian authorities choose not to act, I’ll provide the information to the U.S. Department of Justice. It will be up to them to decide whether to pursue it,” he said.

When asked to elaborate on what information he planned to share, or what action he expected from the U.S. government, Catsimatidis changed the subject.

For months, Catsimatidis and several U.S. officials have expressed interest in the ill-fated flock. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously cited the birds as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, saying the order to kill the birds amounts to government overreach based on outdated policies. Kennedy said Canadians should study the birds rather than kill them to understand why some birds survive the flu.

At one point during efforts to save the birds, Catsimatidis offered to relocate the ostriches to the United States to be housed on Dr. Mehmet Oz’s property for research purposes, though nothing came of that proposal.

Catsimatidis suggested Kennedy and others in government may be disappointed by the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision Thursday to dismiss an application to appeal the case.

“I’m concerned about bureaucracies that lack proper checks and balances,” Catsimatidis said. “Why would anyone reject input from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has no vested interest in the matter? As the saying goes, something’s rotten somewhere.”

The CFIA has repeatedly stated that it is following established policies designed to protect Canada’s food supply.

“The Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both determined that the CFIA acted reasonably and in a procedurally fair manner in its decision to apply the stamping-out policy for the ostrich premises,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.

“The CFIA has respected all orders and decisions of the courts throughout the legal process and expects the ostrich farm owners and supporters to do the same now that the Supreme Court of Canada has issued its judgment.”

Asked whether the issue was affected by poorer relations between Canada and the United States in light of former President Donald Trump’s ongoing references to Canada as the “51st state,” Catsimatidis downplayed the idea.

“I’ve known President Trump for 50 years, and sometimes he jokes around,” he said, describing Trump as “a peacemaker.” “I’m not speaking for him, but that’s just who he is.”

Catsimatidis emphasized that his intentions were positive.

“Guys, we want peace, we want love, we want honesty, we want integrity, and we want to be partners for the rest of our lives,” he said as the impromptu press conference concluded. “Thank you so much for coming today. God bless America—that means Canada and the United States.”

The fate of the ostriches has attracted international attention, and has become in the words of an area MP something from a "science fiction" movie set.

In a statement, Scott Anderson, MP for Vernon–Lake Country–Monashee, expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case.

“I’ve been visiting and monitoring the situation in Edgewood for the past ten months, and I’ve tried to do everything I can to shine a light on this poorly executed operation,” Anderson said.

“The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case is obviously disappointing. My heart goes out to the residents of Edgewood and the farmers who have had their lives disrupted for almost a year by the incompetence of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the unexplainable silence of both the Ministers of Health and Agriculture.”

Anderson said the operation has cost Canadians millions of dollars and hundreds of hours in RCMP overtime, adding that it has “turned the once peaceful town of Edgewood into something that looks like a science fiction movie set featuring Area 51.”

Provincially, MLA Tara Armstrong for Kelowna–Lake Country has also voiced support for the ostrich farmers.

“A B.C. farm family asked for a fair hearing,” Armstrong said in a statement.

“The Supreme Court said no. Now CFIA will slaughter their healthy ostriches. This is what it looks like when government power crushes ordinary people—and it’s an absolute travesty.”

The CFIA said the culls are required under the World Organisation for Animal Health's "stamping out" policy, which Canada and many of its trading partners have adopted.

The policy requires the "depopulation of animals that are infected, suspected to be infected or exposed" to the virus, according to the CFIA. That's typically done within 48 to 72 hours.

The farm's co-owner Karen Esperson and her daughter Katie Pasitney have fought against this notion, bringing in dozens of supporters to the farm and turning an international spotlight in their direction.