School district chooses new board leadership for upcoming term

Chair chosen for SD8

Photo: Submitted (From left): Vice-chair Julie Bremner and chair Susan Chew were elected by acclamation at the SD8 board of education meeting on Nov. 5.

The next chair of the School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) board of education has been chosen.

Trustee Susan Chew was elected by acclamation to her first term as board chair and trustee Julie Bremner to her second consecutive term as vice-chair at the SD8 board inaugural meeting on Nov. 4.

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to serve as chair of the SD8 board of education,” said Chew in a statement from SD8.

“Our work is about meeting the learning needs of every student and reflecting the values of the communities we serve. I look forward to leading the board as we make decisions on budgeting, policy, and continue to implement our five-year strategic plan to strengthen K-12 education across SD8.”

Also elected by acclamation were trustees Murray Shunter — who will serve as a provincial councillor for the B.C. School Trustees Association — and Mary Jane Blackmore as alternate trustee; and trustee Al Gribbin — who will serve as a B.C. Public School Employers’ Association representative — with Chew as alternate.

The positions of chair and vice-chair, along with external committee roles, are elected annually by the board. The nine trustees on the SD8 board of education are elected every four years during provincial general local elections.