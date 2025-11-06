Nelson News

BC Highway Patrol issues over 1,100 speeding tickets during Drive Relative to Conditions month

Photo: Submitted The B.C. Highway Patrol conducted a Drive Relative to Conditions and Pedestrian Awareness campaign in October in the Kootenay region, netting 1,171 speeding tickets.

Driving to conditions this fall isn’t being embraced by Kootenay drivers.

RCMP have handed out 1,171 speeding tickets to drivers across the Kootenay region — including Nelson, Revelstoke, Cranbrook and Golden — during October, a month when driving speeds should begin to slow.

This year’s Drive Relative to Conditions and Pedestrian Awareness campaign by the RCMP shows that Kootenay drivers still have a lot of work to do to make the roads safer for pedestrians, vulnerable road users and everyone else, said RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with B.C. Highway Patrol.

“As drivers we are guilty of thinking that we are exceptional. We make excuses about why the rules should not apply to us,” he said in a statement Thursday morning. “But once you hit another human being, or an animal, or badly injure yourself, it’s too late to be smarter or act better.”

He said drivers should remember that posted speed limits are created for ideal, dry, clear, daytime conditions. If traffic is heavy, weather is poor, or it’s dark, there is an obligation to slow down.

With the increased hazard of winter driving conditions, it’s extremely important to be sober, alert, and undistracted, Cpl. McLaughlin continued. Pedestrians and other vulnerable road users are encouraged to be alert and put their phones away, wear brighter clothing with reflective piping, and obey traffic lights.

“None of us are special drivers or invulnerable pedestrians,” he said. “The weather has turned now and it’s dark most of the time. Slow down and avoid getting a ticket or something worse. Help us create a safer and better experience on our roads.”