Nelson Hydro to zap rural customers for almost 16 per cent rate increase

Photo: File Nelson Hydro rural and urban general service rates are set to rise by 15.98 and 7.83 per cent, respectively.

There will be a bigger rock under the Christmas tree for Nelson Hydro rural customers in the New Year as the city-owned utility moving forward with an almost 16 per cent rate increase Jan. 1.

On Tuesday approval (third reading only) was given by city council to implement a 15.98 per cent general rate increase for all rural ratepayers with Nelson Hydro, effective Jan. 1, 2026, with a 3.77 per cent rate proposed for 2027.

In addition, Nelson Hydro received third reading on a bylaw to move forward with implementing a 7.83 per cent annual general rate increase for the urban service area for 2026 and 2.89 per cent for 2027.

Nelson Hydro had outlined in its 2026 budget the need for the general rate increases for the rural and urban service areas, and city council gave its approval earlier this year to pursue it.

On Oct. 31, Nelson Hydro submitted a multi-year rate application to the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) requesting approval for the two rate increases. As detailed in the Hydro budget presentations, the increases were calculated using the BCUC-approved cost of service analysis (COSA).

“Accordingly, the rate increases accurately reflect the cost of serving the rural area based on cost allocation, deferral account amortization and rate of return metrics previously reviewed and approved by the commission,” said Nelson Hydro general manager Scott Spencer in his report to council.

The rate increase is largely attributable to the impact of higher deferral account recoveries for 2024 and 2025 — which includes approved recovery from past years as a result of the generic cost of capital (GCOC) decision, the present impact from the GCOC which increased the utility’s rate of return by 1.48 per cent, operations and maintenance costs driven by higher power purchase rates from FortisBC, and the impact of a higher rate base as a result of capital upgrades.

“Nelson Hydro recognizes that these drivers cumulatively result in a significant rate increase for 2026 for its ratepayers,” said Spencer. “The utility has scrutinized its budgets to find all possible opportunities to minimize rate pressure. Despite these best efforts, the rate increase remains high relative to previous years.”

The increase is part of a “recovery mechanism” approved by the BCUC in the utility’s 2025 revenue requirement application.

“Further, it is a necessary one-time recovery that supports the sustainability of the utility,” said Spencer. “As reviewed by the BCUC in the utility’s 2025 revenue recovery application, further delaying or extending the recovery period has disadvantages as it would ultimately cost ratepayers more overall.”

For a typical rural residential customer consuming approximately 1,000 kWh per month, the proposed changes would increase the average monthly bill by $24.05 in 2026 and an additional $6.58 in 2027.

Rate setting in Nelson Hydro’s rural area is regulated by the BCUC. Before the rate can be implemented by bylaw, the BCUC must first approve of the requested rate change.

Down the road

A further presentation on the rate increase is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Balfour Hall.

A Let’s Talk Electrical Rates engagement tool has been available online and advertised on social media since Sept. 22 encouraging customers to review the information regarding the rate increases, provide feedback and ask staff questions, all of which have been considered during the preparation of the rate application.

On Nov. 19, Nelson Hydro will hold its annual open house (1:30 - 3:30 p.m.) at the Nelson City Hall.

Nelson Hydro staff will be available to discuss relevant topics including the annual general rate increases and the reasons for the proposed increase.