Nelson News

Gunshots ring out at B.C. ostrich farm as cull moves ahead

Gunshots ring out at farm

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens Karen Espersen, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, is embraced by supporters and her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., following the announcement that the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the farm’s appeal to stay an order to cull more than 300 of its ostriches on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

Numerous gunshots have been heard at a British Columbia ostrich farm where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is moving ahead with a cull of hundreds of the birds.

The shooting at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., was coming from inside an enclosure made of hay bales where the CFIA had herded scores of the ostriches.

Supporters of the farm shouted "Stop!" and "Murderers!" during the shooting, which came after darkness fell.

The operation came after the CFIA said it was moving ahead with the "complete depopulation and disposal" of the flock of hundreds of ostriches, more than 10 months after it ordered their destruction amid an avian flu outbreak.

The Supreme Court of Canada had announced earlier Thursday that it would not hear a final appeal against the cull by the farm's owners.

That lifted any legal impediment to the killing of the flock that the CFIA says consists of 300 to 330 birds.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling Thursday to dismiss the appeal of the Universal Ostrich Farm removes any legal impediment for a planned cull to proceed.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it will be proceeding with the complete “depopulation” of the flock.

How exactly they will kill the birds is not known, but a CFIA manual describes methods including breaking their necks, lethal injection, gassing or shooting.

Supporters at the farm formed a prayer circle as co-owner Dave Bilinski delivered news of the high court's decision.

“Maybe a miracle will happen yet,” he said, as one protester called the CFIA "criminals," and said she would move out of Canada, while another muttered that the decision was "disgusting."

The group then held a prayer asking for a “miracle Thursday”

Supporters had been gathering at the property ahead of the decision, vehicles filing in before first light as rain streamed down.

Pasitney said Thursday she would make it her "life's mission" to ensure the CFIA would no longer be able to operate in the same way.

She told the media after hearing the ruling that what comes next would be traumatized animals.

“It’s murdering, murdering healthy animals that have been 35 years on this planet,” she said.

“They are prehistoric animals that have survived millions of years, but they won't survive the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.”

Bilinski told the crowd of supporters on Thursday that the cull order by the CFIA is “totally ridiculous.”

“They won't listen to the science. They know God damn well that those birds have the strongest antibodies out there right now and they're destroying them. I'm afraid there's — in my opinion — there's no justice left.”

He said the CFIA didn’t test any of the birds “because they know they don’t have the virus, they’re loaded with antibodies.”

Pasitney said they were waiting to hear from their lawyer to see if there was anything more that could be done to save the birds.

“But I promise you, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has just given us so much more, more fight for every farmer out there because under our watch we will never ever let another farmer go through this, and I know that the world isn't going to either.”

with files from The Canadian Press

Photo: Bowen Assman Ostrich farm supporters gather on the highway as the cull is imminent.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m.

A representative of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., said she's grateful for the support she's found in thousands of people worldwide, but will make it her "life's mission" to hold the agencies involved accountable.

Katie Pasitney said in a Thursday morning statement all activity at the farm in recent weeks has been catalogued in video footage and she intends to "make it (her) family's mission to make sure that the Canadian Food Inspection agencies held accountable."

"I know that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has made a massive amount of mistakes here. They can't follow their own mandate. They can't follow their own policy," she said.

She and her family have been fighting a cull order that was issued last December for 10 months and said that her efforts are not over yet.

"CFIA you can stop, you can be the heroes that everyone deserves. It's a painful moment in history, a painful moment," she said.

John Catsimatidis, a US billionaire who financed the farm’s legal defence and mobilized international support to save the flock, is holding a press conference later today to weigh in on the issue.

UPDATE 7:35 a.m.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it is moving ahead with its cull at the Universal Ostrich Farm in light of the Supreme Court of Canada's Thursday morning decision to dismiss the application for appeal.

In a statement, the CFIA said will carry on with "complete depopulation and disposal measures as authorized by the Health of Animals Act and guided by the stamping out policy for highly pathogenic avian influenza."

The timeline of this was not offered.

"The Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both determined that the CFIA acted reasonably and in a procedurally fair manner in its decision to apply the stamping-out policy for the ostrich premises," the CFIA said in a statement.

"The CFIA has respected all orders and decisions of the courts throughout the legal process and expects the ostrich farm owners and supporters to do the same now that the Supreme Court of Canada has issued its judgment."

The government agency also offered a reminder to the many people gathered at the farm that hindering their efforts is illegal under the Health of Animals Act.

"Any such actions may result in enforcement measures or prosecution. Section 65 of the Health of Animals Act describes the legal consequences of a contravention of the Act," the CFIA said.

Transport Canada has published a notice pursuant to Section 5.1 of the Aeronautics Act that the airspace above the ostrich farm location is restricted, meaning drones near the farm are also not permitted.

The CFIA reiterated its stamping out policy aims to protect human health, animal health, and international trade access

"This supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access for $1.75 billion in exports," the statement reads.

There's a live feed of the events at the farm, showing that people are still gathered, singing, offering speeches and offering support to one another. Some say they are shocked by the decision.

Ostrich farm advocates have also already weighed in.

An organization called Animal Justice is calling on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to conduct new testing for avian influenza and cancel its planned cull of roughly 300 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms, following the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision not to hear the B.C.company's appeal.

“The courts have affirmed that the CFIA has the authority to make this decision, but how the agency chooses to act is up to them,” Camille Labchuk, lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice, said in a media release.

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the Universal Ostrich Farms's application for an appeal.

"The motion for a stay of execution is dismissed," reads the decision posted Thursday morning.

"The application for leave to appeal from the judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal ... dated August 21, 2025, is dismissed with costs."

The court does not release reasons for dismissing or allowing a case.

UPDATE 6:51 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the Universal Ostrich Farms's application for an appeal.

"The motion for a stay of execution is dismissed," reads the decision posted Thursday morning.

"The application for leave to appeal from the judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal ... dated August 21, 2025, is dismissed with costs."

The court does not release reasons for dismissing or allowing a case.

Katie Pasitney, daughter of one of the owners of the farm, posted an emotional statement to her Facebook account shortly after the decision was issued.

"She's gonna lose everything she's ever loved for 35 years, and they were healthy," Pasitney said, pointing to her mother Karen Esperson.

"She's gonna lose everything she's loved. That's what pain looks like when the government fails you...Shame on you, Canada. Shame on you, government. Shame on you ... everybody who had the chance to do the right thing."

A request for more information on next steps has been made to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to issue a decision later this morning on whether it will hear a last-ditch appeal against an order to cull a flock of ostriches at a farm in Edgewood, B.C.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered Universal Ostrich Farms to cull its flock on Dec. 31, 2024, after an outbreak of avian flu was detected. Two birds tested positive for the virus, and 69 others died.

If the court declines to hear the appeal and lifts a stay on the cull, there will be no remaining legal barriers to the destruction of hundreds of birds. If leave to appeal is granted, a final decision on the flock’s fate would follow a future hearing.

The court does not release reasons for dismissing or allowing a case.

The CFIA says the cull is required under the World Organisation for Animal Health’s “stamping out” policy, which Canada and many of its trading partners have adopted. The policy mandates the “depopulation of animals that are infected, suspected to be infected, or exposed” to the virus, typically within 48 to 72 hours.

Farm co-owner Karen Esperson and her daughter, Katie Pasitney, have opposed the order from the outset, rallying significant support and drawing international attention to their cause.

Among those who have weighed in are U.S. television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, the CFIA has taken custody of the birds. In a recent statement, the agency said it continues to provide feed, water, and bedding under veterinary supervision.

“Preparations for the care of the ostriches during the winter season are being implemented by the CFIA based on the owners’ description of past practices, within the constraints created by the poor condition of the farm’s facilities and the need for operational security to prevent obstruction by individuals visiting or staying on the property,” the agency said.

The CFIA also addressed rumours that the number of birds has decreased since it took control of the farm, saying there has been no change in its estimates.

“The CFIA’s previously published estimate of 300 to 330 birds on the farm remains unchanged. There have not been any bird deaths other than the one reported since Oct. 4,” the agency stated.

“Additionally, no ostrich body parts, or liquified or mechanically ground ostrich remains, have been removed from or disposed of on the property.”

The agency added that the farm’s owners have not provided requested flock records or inventory details.

“The CFIA is unable to determine whether the difference between the current estimated number of birds on the farm and previous claims by the farm are the result of over-reporting or of unreported deaths since December 2024,” the statement said.