Police encourage parents to be aware of children’s whereabouts after ‘egging’ incident
Egg throwing brings warning
Throwing eggs at houses may be considered a trick by some but it’s not a treat and it could result in criminal charges.
According to a Nelson Police Department (NPD) report, on Halloween night — Saturday morning — a Nelson resident contacted police explaining that their home had been egged around 1 a.m.
Closed circuit TV footage from the homeowner showed a group of five youths riding electric bikes passing by the residence immediately before eggs were thrown. The egging occurred just outside the camera’s view, and the individuals involved could not be clearly identified.
Egging a home is considered vandalism and may result in criminal charges, said NPD special constable Emily Taburiaux, in a statement.
"While these incidents are sometimes viewed as pranks, they cause property damage, distress to residents and unnecessary cleanup costs,” she said.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to be aware of their children’s whereabouts, especially during festive nights such as Halloween, Taburiaux said.
