Nelson News

Family of deceased ostrich farm supporter still need to be notified

Death not suspicious: RCMP

Photo: Canadian Press/file photo Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood.

Mounties are continuing efforts to locate and notify the family of a man who died Monday at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood.

In a Tuesday morning media release, RCMP said members of the Police Liaison Team discovered an unresponsive man Monday, shortly after 7 a.m., in the camp at the Universal Ostrich Farm.

"Immediate life-saving measures were undertaken by officers on site. Police-initiated CPR continued until B.C. Emergency Health Services arrived and took conduct of the man’s care," RCMP said in a media release.

"Despite significant efforts by both police and paramedics, the man could not be resuscitated."

The man has been identified, and his name has been widely shared on social media, though his family has yet to be found.

Police said there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious and the Nakusp RCMP continue to support the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.

Katie Pasitney, farm spokeswoman, announced the death on a live stream Monday morning.

“This morning we were reminded how fragile life is and how short it can be as we say goodbye to one of our supporters, who was a warrior, and is still a warrior, and was dedicated to protecting and preserving life here at Universal Ostrich Farm,” Pasitney said.

Pasitney referenced videos of the supporter, who was a senior, dancing with the ostriches and noted that he often took the latest night security shifts.

Supporters of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C. are gathered to await the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision on if they hear the farm’s appeal.

That decision will be announced Thursday morning.

In a statement last week, Pasitney said the ruling “will shape how Canada treats its farmers, its animals, and the future of innovation in agriculture.”